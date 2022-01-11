New Humble Bundle Features Visual History Of The Making Of MAGIC: THE GATHERING

Once again, it’s that time. Humble Choice has unveiled its bundle for January 2022, which features a few heavy hitters worth your time. Last month’s bundle brought us some interesting games, including the likes of medieval battle title Mordhau, killer shark fiesta Maneater, and more! Hopefully, you claimed said bundle, as it’s now retired in place of a new bundle. This month’s bundle, like said, features some heavy hitters and indie gems that are more than worth your time. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Humble Choice in its January 2022 bundle!
Comments / 0