New Humble Bundle Features Visual History Of The Making Of MAGIC: THE GATHERING

In Episode 9 of Secret Level, we talk about director Joe Dante's 1985 sci-fi adventure film Explorers. The movie stars Ethan Hawke, River Phoenix, and Jason Presson and it told the completely bonkers story of how they built a spaceship out of trash and end up on an alien ship with a couple of wacky and gross aliens, one of which Pheonix's character is crushing on. This was a fun film to watch as a kid, but it had some major problems during production and Dante didn't even get to finish the film before it was released, which is why the ending is so bad! We share all kinds of fascinating behind-the-scenes info, point out some fun Easter eggs, and give some enjoyable trivia and commentary. If you've ever seen this movie, you're gonna enjoy this!

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO