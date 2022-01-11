ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65

BRUSSELS — David Sassoli, the Italian journalist who worked his way up in politics while defending the downtrodden and repressed to become president of the European Union's parliament, died at a hospital in Italy early Tuesday, his spokesperson said. EU Council President Charles Michel called Sassoli a "sincere...

