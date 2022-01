DeFi’s newest cutest meme token announces the launch of its public sale. The mascot of the new, ultra-fast ultra-cheap NEXT Smart Chain has arrived. Deflationary on every transaction (5%) and with no other tax, no team tokens, and starting with a very low market cap, this meme token is lifting off to visit it’s Nextronaught NFT siblings in orbit (#Nextronaughts are coming down to play in the #Nextverse very soon!).

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO