City Council Scorecard: How to lose an appointment

The first Memphis City Council session of the new year marked the halfway point in the current council’s four-year term.

Jamita Swearengen began her one-year term as the body’s new chairwoman, succeeding Frank Colvett.

Swearengen changed up a few committee assignments, including returning Martavius Jones as budget committee chairman in place of Worth Morgan.

The council also has a new chief of staff, Brian Bacchus, a veteran of the Division of Planning and Development, as Brooke Hyman moves to the administration side of City Hall in the Human Resources division.

The council has several items left over from the old year including the question of a police residency referendum that the council delayed without a vote until April.

By then, the council should know if the Tennessee General Assembly will change state law to ban any residency requirements for police and firefighters anywhere in the state.

With that and other items delayed, including a vote on the controversial convenience store with gas pumps anchoring a larger retail development at Broad Avenue and Tillman Street, the council was left with a controversial appointment within the city court clerk’s office.

The appointment of Calvin Williams to be deputy city court clerk.

The appointment was rejected by the council on a 4-7 vote.

Voting yes : Cheyenne Johnson, Martavius Jones, Patrice Robinson, Jeff Warren

Voting no : Ford Canale, Chase Carlisle, Frank Colvett, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Rhonda Logan, Worth Morgan, JB Smiley Jr.

Not voting : Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen

Absent : Edmund Ford Sr.

Observations : Williams, in a former political life, was chief administrator of the Shelby County Commission. It was in that role that he was convicted of taking a $1,500 bribe that was recorded by FBI informant Tim Willis, along with numerous conversations about money and power and elected office and the close connection all three had come to have for Williams and others.

Williams was sentenced to 2 years and nine months in federal prison.

When he emerged from prison, City Court Clerk Kay Robilio hired him based on his past as her courtroom clerk when she was a Circuit Court judge.

When former council member Myron Lowery came out of a brief political retirement and won election as City Court Clerk in 2019, Wiliams was a supervisor in the office and Lowery decided to keep him.

He then moved to appoint Williams as deputy clerk late last year – an appointment the mayor has to make under terms of the city charter.

After numerous delays by the mayor’s office, according to Lowery, the appointment and Williams’ criminal past found its way to a hesitant City Council that delayed it a couple of times themselves.

Every council member commenting on this publicly said they believed in “second chances.”

What the phrase comes with is the expectation that the person seeking the second chance will do what he or she did at sentencing — take responsibility for their actions.

Williams didn’t do that despite being given multiple chances to do so.

The last chance came from Johnson, who specifically warned him that whatever he said would likely determine if his appointment was a success or a failure.

Williams then said he was prosecuted and convicted because federal prosecutors wanted him to help them take down un-named Black elected officials and he refused.

Earlier, Williams had told council members that his conviction had nothing to do with his position with county government.

It had everything to do with county government and the unelected position he held running the commission office. For the money, he was supposed to deliver the votes of county commissioners for a grant.

And before his trial as well as during his trial, Williams did his best to implicate a Black elected official who was never charged with any wrongdoing — County Commissioner Cleo Kirk.

Williams even claimed he was writing a tell-all book about it that never came to be.

Kirk waited in vain during the trial for the chance to testify in what amounted to his own defense even though he wasn’t charged with anything.

Prosecutors instead kept the focus on Williams and so did City Council members some 15 years later.

Precedent

Anything less than unanimous council votes on such appointments are a rarity. But they are more likely at the start or end of a four-year council term.

Jones voted “no” and Logan abstained in last year’s vote confirming Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis as the new police chief.

But both indicated it was not a vote against Davis and instead a preference for someone from the ranks as well as a way of letting Davis know they wanted to see if she would live up to promises made at the outset.

The previous council was 9-0 on the confirmation of her predecessor, Michael Rallings, in 2016 with four abstaining.

The current council was also split when Strickland nominated Gerre Currie to the board of the Memphis-Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine in February 2020 —Jless than two months after Currie left the council after losing a race for a full-term on the council to Smiley in the 2019 city elections.

Currie, who had been appointed to the council, was appointed to the EDGE board on a 9-3-1 vote.

Two weeks earlier, Jeffrey Land was reappointed to the city’s Civil Service Commission with Morgan registering a “no” vote and three others abstaining.

The vote there was Morgan exploring past civil service decisions by the body.