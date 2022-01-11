Disney’s Haunted Mansion and the Invention of Halloween as You Know It

Since Disneyland opened in 1955, Disney has been the gold standard of the themed entertainment industry, and likely always will be. That hardly means the parks have been free from blemishes, however. A month after Disneyland opened, the Phantom Boats made their debut in the Tomorrowland Lagoon. Plagued by poor design, the watercraft often overheated, leaving guests stranded until the motor could cool down. To help curb that, a pilot was added to each vessel (up to 14 per ride), which was not at all cost-effective. The boats closed just after Christmas, making it the first-ever attraction to be “retired.” It was also the first-ever attraction to be “resurrected,” albeit briefly. The boats were brought back for the busy summer season in 1956, then found a permanent home in Yesterland.

