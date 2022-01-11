ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Gun law ‘red flags’ enter GOP Senate primary between Laxalt, Brown

By From the Editor
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxJAp_0diM1bPv00
Various handguns as seen on display inside Discount Firearms & Ammo in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2018. (Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent)

When it comes to gun issues, there isn’t much daylight between the top two candidates in Nevada’s 2022 Republican Senate primary.

But there’s one topic that Sam Brown, a veteran and political newcomer to Nevada, is hoping to use as a wedge against frontrunner Adam Laxalt — so-called “red flag” laws, which allow police to temporarily confiscate a person’s guns if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

The pair have sparred on the issue almost entirely indirectly, as Laxalt has cast his run as exclusively against incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, rather than a primary against Brown.

The degree to which the Republican primary could be competitive down the stretch remains to be seen six months out from the primary election. Brown raised more than $1 million in the third quarter of last year, a sum that put him within reach of the roughly-$1.4 million raised by Laxalt. But polling has so far focused on head-to-head matchups between Laxalt and Cortez Masto.

In the race for the chance to challenge Cortez Masto, the issue of guns — and how much say the government has over them — could help mobilize Republicans.

A back-and-forth on red flag laws

As attorney general, Laxalt staked out a public position as a staunch defender of gun rights and opponent of firearm control measures. Laxalt has been endorsed twice before by the National Rifle Association, the last of which came in 2018 when the group gave him an “A+ grade.”

Still, in 2018 a study committee — led by Laxalt’s office and commissioned amid the immense political pressure created by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — drafted a series of recommendations meant to decrease the likelihood of school shootings.

Among those recommendations: that lawmakers should study other similar protective order laws across the country and consider enacting similar policies in Nevada.

Laxalt’s opponents, including Brown, have pointed to the inclusion of those recommendations — interpreted at the time and since as support for the idea of red flag policies more generally — as something of a contradiction, especially after Laxalt sharply criticized red flag laws during a speech to the NRA in 2017.

State lawmakers split along party lines in 2019 on AB291 — a law that includes red flag provisions allowing family, household members or police to petition for a court order to seize weapons for up to a year.

As that bill was being debated, Laxalt and a political action committee affiliated with him, Morning in Nevada PAC, openly opposed the measure and ran online ads casting the measure as “reckless.”

Laxalt’s name also emerged by proxy, as proponents of AB291 characterized the recommendations from his office as support, in essence, for the new red flag legislation.

That characterization was challenged on the Senate floor, however, by Republican Sen. Ira Hansen, who said he reached out to Laxalt and was told “[Laxalt] made it clear he would be 100 percent against this law on the basis of the violation of an individual’s due process rights.”

In a statement, Laxalt campaign communications director John Burke said that "no one has fought harder to protect the Second Amendment rights of peaceful, law-abiding gun owners in Nevada than Adam Laxalt.”

Requests for red flag confiscations have been extremely rare in the time since the measure was passed. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor as a Republican, said last year that Metro has seen only two applications for the extended protection orders since the law was passed in 2019, and that both of them were never processed by the state.

The messaging

Last month, Laxalt sought to tie Cortez Masto both to her own past votes and to the gun policies of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a fundraising email with the subject “2A alert,” his campaign treaded a familiar party line as it said Cortez Masto and Democratic leaders "want to take our 2nd Amendment rights.”

The email also touted endorsements from the NRA and Gun Owners of America, as well as efforts to sue “liberals who tried to take our gun rights away.” Before a final fundraising pitch, the email ends in all-caps: “And when Democrats tried to pass red flag laws to limit our gun rights, I FOUGHT BACK.”

The NRA’s political arm has not yet released new grades or endorsements for candidates outside of races in Virginia, Maine and South Carolina. When asked about the likely timing of such announcements, an NRA spokesperson said Friday that any endorsements would come “shortly before” Nevada’s June 14 primary election.

And though the issue is seventh on a list of key issues on the Sam Brown website, the Second Amendment has emerged as a possible wedge issue in appearances by Brown campaign surrogates.

In an interview late last month on Nevada Newsmakers, former Republican political operative and Brown supporter George Harris accused Laxalt of being a “Manchurian candidate” — a reference to a Cold War spy thriller in which the protagonist is an unwitting sleeper agent — in part because of his office’s recommendation for a red flag law study.

“I hope when you have [Laxalt] on your show, I hope you ask him … why did your report say that you thought the Legislature should enact red flag laws,” Harris said. “This kid is a Manchurian candidate.”

When asked for comment on the candidate’s positions, Brown’s campaign said Nevada’s own red flag provisions “are a direct result of Adam Laxalt’s recommendations as Attorney General.”

“That’s a major difference between myself and Adam Laxalt,” Brown's statement said. “I would never recommend giving a predominantly liberal judiciary nearly unfettered discretion to take away any citizens’ rights, including the Second Amendment."

Cortez Masto and the federal push for gun control

Cortez Masto’s campaign has said comparatively little on the issue of guns, instead seizing on the fundraising potential of a handful of polls in late 2021 that showed the incumbent trailing Laxalt in a hypothetical head-to-head.

Still, Cortez Masto is a gun owner, and in her time on Capitol Hill has taken firm positions on a number of gun control issues.

That includes sponsoring or co-sponsoring several pieces of legislation — though all have been caught in the limbo of a Congress long paralyzed over hot-button partisan issues, guns among them.

That includes a measure she sponsored in 2019, alongside Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), that sought to ban high-capacity magazines. The Senate bill and an identical version in the House both died without receiving votes, though a similar bill was reintroduced in the House in April 2021.

More recently, Cortez Masto sponsored the re-introduction of a bill last year that would seek to expand federal gun background checks to include all gun sales, essentially closing loopholes allowing private sales or transfers without such checks.

Nevada nearly implemented similar measures after a ballot question, 2016’s Question 1, was approved by voters by a razor thin margin of 0.9 percent, but the process stalled amid lawsuits and the refusal of the FBI to conduct those additional background checks.

Provisions within Question 1 were later resurrected in 2019 by SB143, a measure backed by Democrats that relied on state authorities to conduct background checks, rather than the FBI.

She also co-sponsored a bill introduced last May, the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, that would award federal grants to state, local and tribal governments that established their own red flag legislation. The bill was last referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it has not yet been heard.

When asked if she backed policies laid out by the Biden administration last year, her campaign said the senator agreed with the administration’s goals of reducing gun violence, but also believed that legislation she has supported in the Senate — namely universal background checks, a high-capacity magazine ban and bump-stock ban — will achieve those goals.

Cortez Masto received an “F” rating from the NRA ahead of the 2016 U.S. Senate election, and the group reported spending more than $2.5 million largely through television ads against her during the election cycle.

During her short stint with the Nevada System of Higher Education, Cortez Masto also led opposition to a proposed “campus carry” bill in the 2015 legislative session that would have allowed licensed concealed firearm permit holders to carry while on college or university campuses. She called it “a solution in search [of] a problem that doesn’t exist.”

During her tenure as state attorney general, Cortez Masto at times staked out a more moderate position on firearm issues, including co-signing a 2009 letter to former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder that asked the Obama administration to not bring back an “assault weapons” ban that lapsed in 2004.

However, her office said in 2018 that her “views have evolved” and that the senator now supports an assault weapon ban.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michael Bennet is the most important Democratic Senator you don’t know – but you know his policies

Senator Michael Bennet hardly looks like anyone’s idea of a progressive hero. The Colorado Democrat often uses his husky voice to discuss wonky topics like why Democrats should not lift the cap on state and local tax deductions that Republicans put in place with the Trump tax cuts, and sounds like the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools he once was.“Well, look, I don’t think the American people sent us to Washington to cut taxes for rich people,” he told The Independent in an interview. “And the reality is we’ve had since 2001 about $8 trillion in tax cuts, almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
Local
Nevada Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Joe Lombardo
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Laxalt not the only GOP option for Senate

In light of the recent op-ed supporting Adam Laxalt's Senate candidacy, I wanted to write to let people know that he is not the only option for Republicans on the ballot this spring. Retired Army Captain Sam Brown of Reno is a wounded warfighter and servant-leader with strong conservative principles....
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gop Senate#Gun Law#Guns#Gop#Democrat#Republicans
The Nevada Independent

Nevada convenience stores grateful for tax walk back

Higher e-cigarette tax rates would increase traditional cigarette use and reduce less-harmful e-cigarette use. Undoubtedly, lawmakers were hoping to reduce Americans’ tobacco and nicotine use when they proposed the vaping tax, but Republicans and a handful of Senate Democrats including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto took time to talk with constituents and study the unintended consequences of the proposal — then pushed to have it removed from the Senate version of the bill.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader and Democratic kingmaker, dies at 82

Over more than three decades of service in Congress, Reid earned a reputation for fighting relentlessly to protect his home state and everyday Americans. As Senate Democratic leader for a dozen years, he played an instrumental role in passing the Affordable Care Act and shepherding through Congress pivotal economic recovery legislation in the wake of the Great Recession.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights

'We are in a crisis of democracy,” the Rev. William Barber said. “We talk about the filibuster, about how it hurts Black people — the filibuster has hurt everybody in this country, Black folk, women, the labor movement. The post Advocates for the poor slam Senate filibuster meltdown; call for action on voting rights appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Democratic Party establishment and grassroots turn the big guns on Sinema and Manchin

It was a brutal week for the Democratic Party’s various factions as it became clear ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day that the passage of voting rights legislation remains unlikely thanks to two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.As the president descended on Capitol Hill in an attempt to press the two on their resistance to alterations to the Senate’s filibuster rule, Ms Sinema took to the floor and delivered a speech outlining her continued refusal to make any changes to the rule even as unified Republican opposition means that passing legislation to combat gerrymandering and bills to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP's midterm dilemma: How closely to align with Trump

Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state’s GOP governor, Doug Ducey.But 2,000 miles to the east in Washington, there are small signs that some Republicans are tiring of the charade. Mike Rounds, the generally unassuming senator from South Dakota, was perhaps the boldest in acknowledging the reality that the election was in fact fair. Instead of being shunned, he was supported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
451
Followers
180
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy