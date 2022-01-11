ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate

Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIkea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19. The policy took effect in September and was first reported by the Mail on Sunday. It has been revealed at the same time as Wessex Water, which...

www.sunderlandecho.com

