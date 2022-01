A short seven weeks after the World Health Organization declared Omicron a SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, this new form of the virus has driven exponential surges in case numbers around the world. Spreading at its current rate, the variant will have infected more than half the population of Europe and Central Asia within the next six to eight weeks, the WHO predicted on Tuesday (January 11); according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron now accounts for more than 95 percent of the hundreds of thousands of new cases being reported every day in the US.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO