Sudanese security forces opened fire on protesters on Monday, killing at least seven people and wounding around 100 others in the country’s capital in one of the deadliest days since an October military coup, according to activists.Thousands of people had once again flooded the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan to denounce the 25 October military takeover that scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy. The coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.The turmoil has been amplified after Prime Minister...

PROTESTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO