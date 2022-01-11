ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Forget Chappelle—Naomi Ekperigin Is Netflix’s Most ‘Inclusive’ Comedian

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With a fiery new half-hour special as part of Netflix’s The Standups series, Naomi Ekperigin is more ready than ever to achieve that next level of comedy success. And she does it all while remaining far more “thoughtful” about how her jokes affect the audience than many of her closed-minded...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend. Performing at Dangerfield’s in 1984 Before his TV fame, Saget was a hungry young comedian who wowed Rodney Dangerfield at his club. Funny ‘Full House’ moments Any episode of “Full House” is filled with quality Saget bits,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

This week, ABC announced that there would be a host for the 2022 Academy Awards. Shortly after, reports circulated that Pete Davidson has been in talks with Oscars producers to host. Despite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s highly unlikely the “Saturday Night Live” star will be selected for the gig. Davidson is a major talent and audience fan favorite, who is buzzy both on and off screen, and could...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Dave Chappelle Regrets Not Responding to Bob Saget’s Final Text

Dave Chappelle opened up to TMZ about the death of his friend and fellow comedian, Bob Saget. Chappelle, 48, was performing Thursday night, Jan. 13, at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood when TMZ’s cameras caught up with him, and noted that mortality has been on his mind. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Glaser
Person
Nancy Meyers
Person
Nate Bargatze
Person
Dave Chappelle
Variety

Bob Saget’s Funeral Draws ‘Full House’ Cast, Comedians and Hundreds More to Mourn

Bob Saget’s loved ones and friends, including many “Full House” cast members, gathered for the funeral of the late comedian on Friday. According to TMZ, at least 300 people arrived at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills to pay their respects to Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget’s on-screen “Full House” children Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all in attendance, and John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the ceremony. Other pallbearers included John Mayer, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos,...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Netflix tells recruiters to avoid talking about Dave Chappelle

In a memo obtained by The Verge, Netflix urges members of its talent acquisition team to avoid discussing Chappelle after his latest special The Closer generated controversy with accusations it promoted transphobia while also generating headlines about cancel culture and comedy. “Find a way to respectfully end and move on from the topic if you’re pressed further on the topic in areas not covered in the talking points,” the memo reads. In a section titled “The Closer and employees,” Netflix encourages recruiters to state: “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chose to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.” The memo also tells recruiters how to handle questions about the firing of B. Pagels-Minor, the pregnant Black trans employee who was let go after allegedly leaking confidential information -- which she denied. Recruiters are told to say: “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company. We understand they may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Stand Up Comedians#Search Party
Mic

Leaked Netflix memo urges recruiters not to mention that Dave Chappelle guy

Netflix is still struggling to handle the fallout that has come with Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special, The Closer. In a leaked memo obtained by The Verge, the company has provided a guide for recruiters at the company on how to handle potential discussion around Chappelle and his show that courted controversy last fall over its transphobic material and resulted in a walkout from Netflix’s own employees.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Aziz Ansari Announces New Netflix Special ‘Nightclub Comedian’

Aziz Ansari announced a new Netflix special titled “Nightclub Comedian,” premiering on Jan. 25. According to the poster, the special was filmed in December 2021 at “an intimate surprise gig” in New York City. More from Variety. “Nightclub Comedian” will be Ansari’s fourth comedy special to...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HackerNoon

Who's the Best Comedian Actor?

In this slogging thread, the pop-culture channel discussed which comedian-actor is the best. Many legends of comedy popped up such as Robin Williams and Adam Sandler. We got to share our top comedians and even some videos of them doing their art. Who doesn't like a good laugh? We have...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released a new season of Ricky Gervais’ emotional dark comedy

Don't Miss: Monday's deals: $10 COVID tests, $140 AirPods 3, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, more Netflix on Friday released the third season of Ricky Gervais' emotionally wrenching series After Life. And that, right there, tells you something about how important this project is to the comedian and actor — whose TV shows, until now, have tended to follow a simple rule. Two seasons, and that's it. But this story, the one at the heart of After Life, is one of the most profound creative projects the sometimes controversial funnyman has ever produced in his career. And if this story of...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

John Goodman on His ‘SNL’ Audition: “The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Done in Front of People”

Appearing 13 times on Saturday Night Live has made John Goodman the third most frequent entertainer to host the NBC variety show, but The Conners star says his cast audition wasn’t one for the history books. While stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday to promote two of his shows, the award-winning actor spoke about performing a monologue alongside the late night host and SNL alum written by Adam McKay and how cast members would come to the floor to watch Will Ferrell when a skit was bombing. But Goodman also spoke briefly about his 1980 audition, explaining that it...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Impractical Jokers' Episodes Pulled From TV and HBO Max

A handful of Impractical Jokers episodes have reportedly been removed from TruTV's website and HBO Max. The changes came following original cast member Joe Gatto's decision to leave the show to focus on his family at the start of the new year. Gatto is a co-founder of The Tenderloins, alongside his fellow Impractical Jokers co-stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy