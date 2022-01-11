Man dead after thrown from car in fiery Huntersville crash, police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating what led to a deadly overnight crash in Huntersville.

First responders were called around 1:45 a.m. to the scene at North Old Statesville Road near Stumptown Road.

MEDIC said one person died in the wreck and that nobody else was hurt.

According to Huntersville police, officers had tried earlier to pull the driver over for a traffic stop but were unsuccessful. Later, police responded to the crash scene and found the driver had been thrown from the vehicle, which had caught fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash and that no officers were chasing the vehicle.

Old Statesville Road was blocked between Ramah Church Road and Stumptown Road while police investigated.

