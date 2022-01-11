ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems Had One Job: Don’t Be Crazy. They’re Mucking It Up.

By Matt Lewis
As Democrats ponder why they are poised to lose Congress in this year’s elections to a party that is unwilling to condemn an insurrection, they should consider how radical their policies look to middle America. Let’s start in the windy city, where Monday was the fourth straight day...

MLK’s Family Join March to Demand Action on Voting Rights in D.C.

Members of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.’s family led a march in Washington, D.C. on Monday to demand the Senate pass expanded federal voting rights legislation. Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, and their teenage daughter, Yolanda Renee King, joined hundreds of marchers as they walked across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. In a statement last week, King III, the revered reverend’s eldest son, said that the “stakes could not be higher to protect and expand” his father’s legacy. Organizers, who planned the route to link up with the annual two-mile Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk, called on lawmakers to do away with the filibuster. “From the Civil War to the Jim Crow era, the filibuster has blocked popular bills to stop lynching, end poll taxes, and fight workplace discrimination,” activists wrote on the march’s website. “Now it’s being used to block voting rights. The weaponization of the filibuster is racism cloaked in procedure and it must go.” Voting rights marchers were scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House members, ahead of the Senate’s plan to take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday.
Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 Rioters Called Capitol ‘Lost and Found’ for Forgotten Phones

Among the angry mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were a smattering of rioters who exulted in occupying Senate Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office for a spell. A subset of this group mistakenly left behind phones, purses, and other items—and proceeded to call into Pelosi’s office the next day to inquire if their property might be waiting for them in the building’s “lost and found,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Insider. “The officers quickly got on the phone and said, yeah, just give us your name, your address, your social, you know, and we’ll tie up these loose ends,” Raskin told the outlet. “But what’s so fascinating to me about that there really were people who felt as if they had been summoned to Washington by the president… They didn’t have any kind of subtle understanding of the separation of powers. They just thought that the number one person in the U.S. government had invited them to be there, and therefore they had a right.”
Far-Right French Presidential Candidate Fined €100 for 100 Days After Being Convicted of Racist Hate Speech

A far-right, anti-immigrant firebrand has been found guilty of inciting racial hatred after a 2020 television appearance where he said migrant children were “thieves, killers, they’re rapists.” Éric Zemmour, who is running in France’s presidential elections this year, then added, “That’s all they are. We should send them back.” On Monday, a French court fined him €10,000, which he will have to pay out in daily installments of €100 over 100 days. Zemmour has stood by his comments, calling the court’s ruling “ideological and stupid” in a statement, referring to himself as a “free spirit.” The journalist, author, and pundit has two prior convictions for hate speech. In 2011, he claimed on TV that “most drug dealers are Black and Arab,” resulting in a fine of €10,000. Seven years later, his references to a Muslim “invasion” of France led to a €3,000 fine. His remarks on immigration and Islam have prompted, in total, 16 separate investigations. Zemmour dismissed the court’s case against him last year, saying it was “nothing other than an attempt to intimidate me,” and adding that “they won’t shut me up.”
Feds Toss Right-Wing Claim That Ilhan Omar Funded Affair

In a move certain to disappoint right-wing conspiracy theorists, the Federal Election Commission ruled in a rare unanimous decision this week that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) did not, in fact, use campaign cash to help fund her affair with a Democratic consultant she eventually married. The ruling tossed a complaint...
Ohio’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Gerrymandered Congressional Map

The Ohio Supreme Court shot down the Republican legislature’s gerrymandered congressional map Friday, ruling the map “unduly favors the Republican Party and disfavors the Democratic Party.” The decision, which was backed by the court’s Republican chief justice along with its Democratic judges, stated that three of the state’s counties were unconstitutionally split, according to CNN. The court ordered the state legislature must send a new map within 30 days or a state commission will take charge. “Once again, the Ohio Supreme Court did what the legislature refused to do—listened to the will of Ohio voters,” Elizabeth Walters, the chair of the state’s Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Any map that further rigs our state in favor of one party over another is unacceptable.”
Fox News’ Favorite Anti-Vaxxer Guests Are at War

A fairly standard late-night Fox News cable segment featuring self-described “COVID Contrarian” Alex Berenson and infamous anti-vaxxer Robert Malone skidded off the tracks after the former accused the latter of overplaying his hand. And Malone—whose recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast led to widespread outrage from the medical...
‘She’s Bored’: Bill and Hillary Clinton Really Want to Get Back Into Politics

Bill and Hillary Clinton just can’t stay away from the spotlight. A Politico Playbook report detailed the former first couple’s new attempts at trying to get back into the political sphere, with Bill Clinton reaching out to divisive Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). “It’s a perpetual itch that will never go away,” a source told the outlet. “They know how to slowly reenter. The Clintons want to reset the board in their favor and then move the pieces.” His newfound energy was inspired in part by the quiet response to Impeachment: American Crime Story, which detailed his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a source told Politico. Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, has no plans to run for president again. She plans to try and do as much as she can, though, in the hopes of staying in the public eye. “She’s bored,” the source said, as the Clintons “don’t want to be pariahs anymore. It’s less about being kingmakers and more about being relevant and people seeing them as a net positive, not a net negative.”
