Skull Valley Republican Rep. Judy Burges wants Attorney General Mark Brnovich to weigh in on whether doctors and pharmacists can prescribe unproven COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine without being punished by state regulators. And she wants the Republican AG to launch an investigation into what she says is a wide-ranging conspiracy by the the

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO