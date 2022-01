The new Nissan Z has just been unveiled for the Japanese market where it will be dubbed the Fairlady Z. Debuting at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the Fairlady Z will go on sale in Japan from the end of June and has the same basic specifications as the North American model. Prices in the local market will start at 6,966,300 yen ($61,218) for the Proto Spec launch edition, with base pricing to be announced at a later stage.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO