Doudrop Wins #1 Contender’s Match On RAW, Will Face Becky Lynch At The Royal Rumble

Cover picture for the articleDuring the main event of this week’s episode of RAW, Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a #1 contender’s match to earn a shot at Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship. The finish of the match came when Lynch interfered and prevented Belair from getting the...

f4wonline.com

Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley segments set for WWE Raw

Segments involving Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley have been announced for Monday's episode of Raw. Lynch will react to Doudrop becoming the next challenger for her Raw Women's Championship. Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match this past Monday to be confirmed as Lynch's Royal Rumble challenger.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 1/17 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lashley vs. Rollins, Priest vs. Owens, another Alexa skit, Rumble hype, Rey dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens, another Alexa Bliss skit, Royal Rumble hype, Rey Mysterio dumps his son over top rope, Doudrop sits on Becky Lynch, and more.
WWE
