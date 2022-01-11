UBS Downgrades IBM (IBM) to Sell

CLSA analyst Hitesh Goel downgraded Tata Motors Ltd. (TTMT:IN) (NYSE: TTM) from Buy (1) to Sell (5) with a price target of INR408.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade Tata Motors from BUY to SELL. This is premised on a lower valuation for its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) business, below the recent valuation ascribed to it by a private equity fund, and on a lower valuation for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) due to its slower electric vehicle (EV) ramp-up versus competitors. Our new Rs408 target price (previously Rs450) implies 15% downside. Our valuation is based on Rs150/share for its CV business, Rs151/share for JLR and Rs99/share for its domestic PV business."

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO