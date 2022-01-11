UBS Downgrades IBM (IBM) to Sell

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Kohulan Paramaguru downgraded Altice-USA (NYSE: ATUS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling upgraded Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance believes that US online brokers are likely to report very strong results for 4Q on the back of the robust crypto activity and retail trading volume. Nance expects total retail trading revenue...
Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty reiterated an Equalweight rating and $147.00 price target on IBM (NYSE: IBM) acknowledging that numbers ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Revenue has been declining during the last decade while expenses have been rising. Investment thesis: IBM (IBM) is all about income now. Add small amounts to your portfolio for the yield. But don't expect large share increases. When I was growing up in the 1970s and 80s, IBM was a...
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM. Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.
BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan shared the results of the firm’s latest IT survey that included 185 CIOs.Overall, IT spending is ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of the computing giant are down 4.1%. You can blame another three-letter company -- UBS -- for that. So what. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock...
The stock price of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell by 1.58% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell by 1.58% today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. UBS analyst David Vogt downgraded the rating on the stock to “Neutral” and reduced...
Analyst comments exerted a heavy influence over a couple of big-name stocks in Tuesday's midday trading. Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) rose on a double upgrade, while IBM (NYSE:IBM) retreated in the wake of a Sell rating. In other news, Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) saw strength after releasing preliminary results and guidance. Meanwhile, an updated...
CLSA analyst Hitesh Goel downgraded Tata Motors Ltd. (TTMT:IN) (NYSE: TTM) from Buy (1) to Sell (5) with a price target of INR408.00. The analyst comments "We downgrade Tata Motors from BUY to SELL. This is premised on a lower valuation for its domestic passenger vehicle (PV) business, below the recent valuation ascribed to it by a private equity fund, and on a lower valuation for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) due to its slower electric vehicle (EV) ramp-up versus competitors. Our new Rs408 target price (previously Rs450) implies 15% downside. Our valuation is based on Rs150/share for its CV business, Rs151/share for JLR and Rs99/share for its domestic PV business."
Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex started new research coverage of IBM (NYSE: IBM) at Neutral with a $140.00 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $37.00 (from $68.00). The analyst comments "Rising inflation is the main reason we...
Kyndryl spinoff now in rear view mirror. One of the more interesting names to watch this year will be IBM (NYSE:IBM). The technology and service giant enters 2022 in a much different situation than a year earlier, thanks to its large Kyndryl spinoff. Management is confident in the company's ability to move forward with decent growth, but Big Blue's history shows there's a lot to prove here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UBS analyst Colin Bristow downgraded shares of Merck to Neutral (NYSE: MRK) on the lack of evident catalysts and the lack of visibility around key growth drivers. The analyst also lowered the...
UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MKM Partners analyst Conor Cunningham downgraded JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0