Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Can’t Stop Running To Help Others

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors World War II Veteran Lawrence Brooks. When asked what the secret was to a long life, Lawrence said, “Serving God and being nice to people”. During World War II, most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation,. The reason, outright racism according to Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Lawrence was a light, once quoted as saying, “I don’t have no hard feelings toward nobody. I just want everything to be lovely, to come out right. I want people to have fun and enjoy themselves — be happy and not sad.” However, we’re all just a little sad because a few days ago, the oldest World War II Veteran passed away at the age of 112. Thank you for your love and positivity Lawrence and THANK YOU for your service.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO