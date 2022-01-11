ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Can’t Stop Running To Help Others

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran Russell Larkins. After 4 years in Afghanistan, Russell discovered running as a great way to help his own mental...

www.kfdi.com

kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Vietnam Friendship Reunion

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Vietnam Veteran Harold Lockett. Harold was 20 when he was drafted and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. The memories still haunt Harold, even in his dreams, but he’s finally finding healing by sharing what he experienced with others. One memory he never forgot is that of his dear friend and fellow soldier Prentice Boyd Sr. from Texas, whom he met in Vietnam. Harold said they connected on many levels and Prentice had a really nice spirit. He had always wondered what happened to his friend and where he was. Well, thanks to Harold’s youngest daughter and the internet those questions were answered and Harold was reunited with his friend. Congratulations Harold on finding your friend and THANK YOU Harold and Prentice for your service.
MILITARY
lincolntimesnews.com

Veterans helping veterans

There was a time when Chris Duschel would be out in his front yard, in all weather, working on cars for other veterans. The 2016 Lincoln County Veteran of the Year, Duschel goes out of his way to help other veterans. After getting out of the service, Duschel worked for Lincoln County Schools as a bus mechanic until 2007 when he had a severe injury from a bus falling on him.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran and His Horse

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran Sgt. Clint Cash. Clint, like many Veterans faced a lot of challenges leaving military life and returning to civilian life. Thankfully, for Clint, there was New Freedom Farm in Virginia. That is where Clint developed a special bond with a horse he helped rescue, that he named Cole in honor of the USS Cole. Just the other day Cole left New Freedom Farm after he was presented as a gift to Clint. Congratulations Clint on the gift of Cole and THANK YOU for your service.
MILITARY
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: Oldest WWII Veteran Lawrence Brooks Dies At 112

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors World War II Veteran Lawrence Brooks. When asked what the secret was to a long life, Lawrence said, “Serving God and being nice to people”. During World War II, most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation,. The reason, outright racism according to Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Lawrence was a light, once quoted as saying, “I don’t have no hard feelings toward nobody. I just want everything to be lovely, to come out right. I want people to have fun and enjoy themselves — be happy and not sad.” However, we’re all just a little sad because a few days ago, the oldest World War II Veteran passed away at the age of 112. Thank you for your love and positivity Lawrence and THANK YOU for your service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute-Veterans Row 3,000 Miles for Veterans

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran Billy Cimino, Air Force Veteran Cameron Hansen, Navy Veteran A.M. “Hupp” Huppman and Marine Veteran Paul Lore. The 4 of them make up the rowing crew “Foar From Home” – a support community that has raised over $727,000. That money goes to helping vets battling PTSD, identity issues, housing accessibility and cognitive disorders. On December 12th, the crew left La Gomera, one of the Spanish Canary Islands, beginning their 3,000 mile journey to row across the Atlantic. As of Monday they were just more than half way and are expected to reach their destination in Antigua by the end of this month. Keep rowing gentleman and THANK YOU for your service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

