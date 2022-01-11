ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutors: We’ll Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charges to Avoid Sex-Trafficking Retrial

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The prosecutors who sent Ghislaine Maxwell to prison have offered to drop pending perjury counts against her on the strict condition that there’s no retrial for her sex-trafficking convictions. In a letter dated Monday, the...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Florida Police Sergeant Caught on Body-Cam Assaulting Female Officer

A Sunrise, Florida, police sergeant was booted from his supervisory roles and is under investigation after a bodycam video showed him assault another officer trying to de-escalate a tense scene involving a suspect. The Nov. 19 footage, obtained by NBC News, showed the sergeant begin to act aggressively toward the “verbally and physically resistive” suspect. His behavior—which included holding a can of pepper spray toward the suspect as he verbally fought with him—prompted another responding officer to intervene, pulling the sergeant back by his duty belt. This appeared to enrage the sergeant, as he turned toward the woman and pushed her by the neck toward her car. Sunrise Police Chief Anthony W. Rosa blasted the sergeant’s behavior as “inappropriate and unprofessional” and praised the responding officer for following proper protocol. “The actions taken were definitive and demonstrative of good leadership during a tense situation,” he said.
SUNRISE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Lee Chatfield’s Pastor Father Appears to Lash Out Over Rape Allegations in Sermon

The father of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Pastor Rusty Chatfield, delivered a sermon this week that seemingly lashed out at rape allegations leveled against his son. “We’re in the spotlight,” the elder Chatfield said. “The enemy, he wants to distract us from the work of God.” He went on to say: “You can't believe everything you read in the newspaper, on the internet or whatever… The enemy is always lying, exaggerating, distorting.” Lee Chatfield’s sister-in-law, Rebekah, has accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her for roughly a decade, beginning when he was an adult and she was a 15-year-old student at Northern Michigan Christian Academy. Rusty Chatfield serves as superintendent at the school, where he also teaches history. Lee Chatfield has denied wrongdoing; his lawyer acknowledged that he had an affair with Rebekah Chatfield but insisted that the two were “consenting adults.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Drop Ghislaine Maxwell
Nashville News Hub

Woman who allegedly made her boyfriend take his own life after ‘repeatedly telling him that he should kill himself’ will not serve any jail time

According to the court documents, the 23-year-old student who reportedly encouraged her boyfriend to take his own life after overwhelming him with text messages to go kill himself pleaded guilty on Thursday. Prosecutors said the 23-year-old woman reportedly sent her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, more than 47,000 texts over the last two months of their relationship. Prosecutors said that many of the text messages included the girlfriend urging her boyfriend to kill himself.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5atlanta.com

Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Retired FBI Agent Says He Knows Who Betrayed Anne Frank

A retired FBI agent who teamed up with a Dutch documentarian to investigate who betrayed Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis believes he has cracked the case. Appearing on 60 Minutes, Vince Pankoke says he has determined that Amsterdam businessman Arnold van den Bergh revealed the teen diarist’s hiding place, leading to the family being hauled off to Auschwitz. Pankoke says Van den Bergh, like the Franks, was Jewish and apparently cooperated with the Nazis to spare his own family. Another surprise? He was accused of being the tipster soon after the war—in a letter sent to Anne’s father, Otto, which Pankoke was able to locate. “Not a smoking gun,” he said, “But it feels like a warm gun with the evidence of the bullet sitting nearby.” Van den Bergh died in 1950.
AMSTERDAM, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Former city prosecutor weighs in on Mosby indictment

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is now facing up to 70 years in prison after being indicted on 4 federal charges. These include 2 counts of perjury and 2 counts of lying on a mortgage application. According to federal investigators, Mosby took 80 thousand dollars from her city retirement account by allegedly lying about being impacted by the coronavirus. Her defense attorney says that Mosby was unaware of the tax lien on her property and she was only trying to withdraw the money that was already hers.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy