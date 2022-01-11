ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Indonesia expecting heavy rainfall to continue into 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjPpC_0diLu0cA00

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expecting higher than usual rainfall to continue this year, its weather agency BMKG said, although the amount will be lower than that recorded in 2021.

The agriculture sector could take advantage of the higher rainfall, the agency said late on Monday, but warned the public to take action to mitigate impacts of potential disasters like storms, floods and landslides.

Indonesia's lucrative mining and agricultural sectors are deeply affected by its weather.

Heavy rains last year - which were 70% to 100% higher than normal levels - caused disruption in Indonesia's main coal mining areas and led to a government official estimating coal production short of its target.

BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati in a statement said 2,500 millimetres of rain is predicted during 2022, with Sumatra, Banten, West Java, Central Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua most affected.

Rainfall will come at above normal levels from January to October and will reduce to lower than normal levels in November and December, Dwikorita added.

The agency's deputy head of climatology Urip Haryoko said Indonesia will experience moderate La Nina conditions for the first half of the year, with the weather pattern neutral in the second half.

Reporting by Bernadette Chritina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Distress signal prompts U.N. concern after Tonga volcanic eruption

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A distress signal has been detected in an isolated, low-lying group of islands in the Tonga archipelago following Saturday's massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, the United Nations said, prompting particular concern for its inhabitants. Initial reports suggested no mass casualties on the main island of...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy