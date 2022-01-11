Tell us: what were you doing on 20 May 2020?

Boris Johnson recording an address to the nation on December 12, 2021.

The police are investigating after a leaked email showed one of Boris Johnson’s top officials invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to a “bring your own booze” party during the first lockdown.

At the time, only two people from different households could meet outdoors socially distanced. The prime minister is believed to have attended the event.

We would like to know what you were doing on 20 May 2020.

