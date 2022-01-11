ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tell us: what were you doing on 20 May 2020?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YP2zB_0diLrPWt00
Boris Johnson recording an address to the nation on December 12, 2021.

The police are investigating after a leaked email showed one of Boris Johnson’s top officials invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to a “bring your own booze” party during the first lockdown.

At the time, only two people from different households could meet outdoors socially distanced. The prime minister is believed to have attended the event.

We would like to know what you were doing on 20 May 2020.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK inflation: tell us what price rises you’ve seen on goods and services

Due to the pandemic, households in the UK have been hit by the highest rate of inflation for a decade with it hitting 5.1% in November 2021. We would like to hear about any increases in the cost of goods, services or items you have spotted across the country. Whether it’s school meals, activities or items from your local supermarket, share your tips with us.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcanic eruption

People have been forced to flee their homes and streets and buildings have flooded as tsunami waves crashed into Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, following a huge underwater volcano explosion. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska, the US Pacific coast and Japan, with reports of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Family of Cornwall girl, 6, misled over cause of death, coroner finds

A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a blood condition triggered by E coli infection, an inquest has found. Coco Rose Bradford was taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital in the summer of 2017 suffering from stomach problems and later transferred to the Bristol Royal hospital for children, where she died.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Now Prince Andrew is facing trial, the palace must find a way to ‘de-royal’ him

Well, he’s surely sweating now. One by one, the options are running out for Prince Andrew. He has just lost his latest legal battle after Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling today that the sexual abuse lawsuit against him should proceed to trial, despite his lawyers advancing a variety of technical arguments, including that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the US, that she agreed in a 2009 deal not to pursue claims against certain other people, and that the court summons had not been properly served. He now faces a long trial that is likely to cause considerable reputational damage to the royal family in a year when everyone was supposed to be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

118K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy