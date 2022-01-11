ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Power restored in Kenya after nationwide blackout -Kenya Power

By George Obulutsa
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lUdV_0diLrN0f00
A view shows the Nyayo house building at the corner of Uhuru Highway and Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi, Kenya February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Power supply has been restored in all parts of Kenya, which earlier experienced a nationwide outage after a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke, state-controlled utility Kenya Power said on Tuesday.

Kenya Power reported a blackout occurred at 0745 GMT, after towers supporting a high voltage power line connecting the capital to the Kiambere hydroelectric dam collapsed.

A company spokesperson confirmed the outage was nationwide.

It said in a statement that as of 1435 GMT, power had been restored in all parts of the country except in three administrative regions, know as counties, and whose supply was expected back by 1500 GMT.

"Work has also commenced to reconstruct the collapsed electricity towers," Kenya Power said.

Kenya Power is the country's sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) (KEGN.NR).

In May 2020, Kenya experienced a similar nationwide outage after a section of a high voltage power line that transmits power to Nairobi from the Olkaria geothermal power plants, some 75 km (45 miles) from Nairobi, broke.

In late December, a section of another transmission line known as Loyaingalani-Suswa, collapsed, knocking out some power supply and leading to power rationing in parts of the country while it was being repaired.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
KEYT

Kenya has widespread power cut after tower collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s only electricity distribution company says it is restoring power to parts of the country after a widespread blackout in East Africa’s economic hub after towers collapsed on a major transmission line. Kenya Power in a statement on Tuesday said the collapse occurred on the Kiambere-Embakasi power line. The statement did not say what caused the collapse or when power would be restored across the country of some 55 million people. Already power has returned to parts of the capital, Nairobi.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geothermal Power#Power Plants#Power Line#Kenya Power#Loyaingalani Suswa
techweez.com

Kenya’s Partial Blackout: Best and Funniest Reactions

Early this morning(10:45am), Kenya went into a partial Blackout with several major towns lacking electricity including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Malindi, Kwale, Watamu, Kisumu, Nakuru and Kisii. Kenya Power officially shared that they’ve lost power supply due to collapsed transmission towers at the Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission line.They continued to say...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Saudi energy minister says it's US prerogative to draw on strategic reserves

(Removes reference to oil prices from headline and lead after minister clarified he was not commenting on prices) Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday it is the prerogative of the U.S. government whether to release supply from the strategic petroleum reserves. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Serbian environmental protesters reject lithium mining plans

Environmental protesters demanding the cancelation of plans for lithium mining in western Serbia took to the streets again Saturday, blocking key roads and for the first time a border crossing. Traffic on the Balkan nation's main north-south highway was halted for more than an hour in Belgrade the capital, along with several other roads throughout the country, including one by Serbia's border with Bosnia Minor incidents have been reported with angry drivers trying to push their way through the crowds. Witnesses told N1 television that a man was injured in one incident in the western town of Sabac....
PROTESTS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-High gas prices push Norway's Dec trade surplus to record

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s trade surplus rose to a new record in December, boosted by soaring prices for its natural gas exports, national statistics agency data showed on Monday. The December surplus hit 106 billion Norwegian crowns ($12.09 billion), beating a previous record of 84.5 billion set...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

EU extends minimum price for electrical steel imports

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Union has extended for five years minimum prices for electrical steel from China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United States on the basis that producers would otherwise dump it on the EU market. The bloc set three minimum prices for grades of...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil steady as rising Libyan output offsets supply worries

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices were steady on Monday, as investor bets that global supply will remain tight amid restraint by major producers were offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude was down 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.02 a barrel by 0953 GMT. Earlier in...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy