Daly City, CA

Mountain Lion Seen near California School as Police Warn Locals about Leaving Their Homes

By Orlando Jenkinson
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Daly City Police said their officers were working with officials from the Department of Fish and Wildlife after the reported...

Comments / 18

empath
6d ago

Poor thing is hungry. Between all the fires and now storms just leave it alone and he’ll move on. Don’t call fish and game. They’ll just kill it. Made that mistake before. 😢

Flakiss Flakiss
5d ago

well STOP destroying their environment and you wont have many issues with animals... because they have the same right to be here too their lives matters too

James Woody
6d ago

Don't kill the cat for being a cat! Relocate it and let it live! That is a living and breathing soul!

