College Football Fans React to Katy Perry's Latest Halftime Performance of 'When I'm Gone'

Katy Perry and Alesso have dropped the new single “When I’m Gone,” a spacey electro-pop dance track that marks the first collaboration between the DJ and pop star. “When I’m Gone” is the second single Perry’s released this year, following “Electric,” which dropped in May as part of the Pokémon 25 soundtrack. This is Alesso’s fourth single of the year, and it follows “Chasing Stars,” a collaboration with Marshmello featuring James Bay.

