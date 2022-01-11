College Football Fans React to Katy Perry's Latest Halftime Performance of 'When I'm Gone'
Katy Perry debuted her new music video for "When I'm Gone" with Alesso during the College Football Playoff National Championship last...www.newsweek.com
Katy Perry debuted her new music video for "When I'm Gone" with Alesso during the College Football Playoff National Championship last...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0