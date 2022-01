JACKSON • Legislative leaders want to restore the right for citizens to place initiatives on the ballot — but only to change a state law. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn — both Republicans — told members of the press at separate events on Tuesday that they do not want citizens to have the ability to make direct changes to the Mississippi Constitution and only want to give the power to change the Mississippi Code.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO