ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chinese singer in K-pop band sparks backlash by not kneeling to fans

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Jl9M_0diLoqm500

K-pop group Everglow’s Wang Yiren is facing backlash for using traditional Chinese etiquette instead of the South Korean gesture of kneeling after a performance.

During an event in Seoul last week, while the girl group members knelt down and touched the floor with their foreheads in traditional Korean style, Wang used a Chinese hand gesture to express thank you.

In South Korea, kneeling remains in use to show gratitude and offer thanks.

Soon after their performance, the group’s video went viral on social media platform Weibo as fans remained divided over the gesture.

“If you hate doing Korean New Year’s greeting that much, why are you still promoting in Korea?” wrote one fan.

In comparison, one follower commented: “Chinese people don’t kneel down. I’m proud of this idol who keeps Chinese traditions. You did a great job, Wang Yiren”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgXGc_0diLoqm500

Shi Wenxue, a cultural critic based in Beijing, told the Global Times : “Wang just went to South Korea for work, not to become a South Korean. She pursues her career in the country by spending a lot of effort in singing and dancing, which shows her love of K-pop culture. However, this does not mean she has to follow all South Korean culture.

“If you kneel, you will be scolded by Chinese netizens, and if you don’t kneel, you will be scolded by Korean netizens. It’s really hard to be an artist!” another Weibo user wrote.

Neither Wang nor Everglow’s representatives have issued a statement about the incident yet. The Independent has contacted them both for comment.

On Sunday (9 January), Yue Hua Entertainment announced that Wang will return to China till next month “to see her family and pursue study.”

“Yiren has to go back to China from mid-January till the end of February due to her academic status, so she will be taking a break there for a while to spend time with her family, whom she hasn’t seen in a long time because of Covid-19,” the statement said.

“Everglow will continue their domestic activities with five members, and carry out their schedule as planned.”

Comments / 4

Related
BBC

China: Why some think 'small eyes' are not beautiful

"Do I not deserve to be Chinese just because I have small eyes?" That is what Chinese model Cai Niangniang wrote in a recent impassioned social media post, after old pictures of her went viral for all the wrong reasons. For several days she had been attacked online for being...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Intel deletes mention of Xinjiang after Chinese backlash

Intel has erased all mention of Xinjiang from a letter it sent to suppliers last month after the chipmaker came under fire from Chinese social media users for asking its partners not to source goods from the region over allegations of human rights abuses by Beijing. The reference to Xinjiang...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#K Pop#Chinese People#Go Back To China#Everglow#South Korean#The Global Times#Yue Hua Entertainment
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

‘Starving’ Chinese residents ‘trade £260 Nintendo consoles for instant noodles’ in world’s toughest lockdown

CHINESE residents have been reportedly trading £260 Nintendo consoles for instant noodles amid fears of food shortages during the world's toughest lockdown. Authorities have banned 13 million people in the city of Xi’an from going outside even for essential reasons, as the country is trying to control one of its worst Covid outbreaks.
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
hngn.com

North Koreans Banned From Laughing, Drinking Alcohol, Engaging in Leisurely Activities for 11 Days To Commemorate Kim Jong-il’s Death Anniversary

North Korea recently announced an extended mourning period to commemorate Kim Jong-un's father's 10th death anniversary, Kim Jong-il. According to reports, North Koreans have been mourning the death of the former leader for ten days throughout the first nine years since his passing. But this year, the country decided to add another day because it is Jong-il's 10th death anniversary.
POLITICS
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

SEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals. While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.
WORLD
Boston Globe

China gives us a taste of our own medicine

It’s uncomfortable to feel surrounded. Countries don’t like having hostile forces near their borders. That’s one reason the United States has built rings of bases around China, Russia, and Iran. Even if we don’t attack, constant activity at and around those bases, including saber-rattling maneuvers, unsettles our adversaries every day.
INDIA
Daily Beast

QAnon Star Who Said Only ‘Idiots’ Get Vax Dies of COVID

A leading QAnon promoter who urged both her followers and strangers she passed on the street not to take the COVID vaccine died Thursday of the coronavirus, making her just the latest vaccine opponent killed by the disease. Cirsten Weldon had amassed tens of thousands of followers across right-wing social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy