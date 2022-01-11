ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ll test positive’: Tennis player’s outburst to umpire as he hits out at Covid testing at Australian Open

By Sarah Rendell
 6 days ago

Bernard Tomic told an umpire he would test positive for Covid “in the next two days” as he lashed out at how testing was being carried out at the Australian Open qualifiers.

Tomic lost 6-1 6-4 to opponent Roman Safiullin and the first set was lost in just 23 minutes. After conceding the first set, the 29-year-old sat in his chair next to the umpire and began to criticise testing at the event.

“I’m sure in the next two days I’ll test positive, I’m telling you,” Tomic said . “I’ll buy you dinner if I don’t test positive in three days. Otherwise, you buy me dinner.

“I cannot believe nobody’s getting tested. They’re allowing players to come on the court with rapid tests in their room. Come on. No official PCR testing.”

He has shared an update since and says he is currently isolating.

Tomic posted on Instagram: “Feeling really sick, I’m now back in my hotel room. Just spoke to the doctors on site and they’ve asked me to isolate.

“They couldn’t treat me yet to avoid contact. Thank you for all the support on the court today. I really appreciate it! I’ll do better next time.

“Very disappointed as I really wanted to make Aussies proud and perform well on my home turf. Will keep you posted.”

Nick Kyrgios confirmed he had tested positive on Monday but he is hopeful to compete at the event which starts on 17 January.

Donna Lenard
6d ago

This man is not above the rules of the country he is trying to enter. Also he's not about the rules of the sport he is playing. I don't care if he is ranked #1 or #100 rules are rules for a reason. No shots do not enter the country or complete. the same can be said for the Olympics etc.

Vicky Wittuck
5d ago

Who cares! He should not get special treatment! If he had COVID in the last 90 days then they would not have made such a big deal for the exemption. He just did not want to take the vaccine and all that nonsense. I am done with 🎾.Sick of hearing about rights during a pandemic! History will treat our generation as a failure to protect all human beings. So sad 😞

Treza Sofia
6d ago

not fair, people should be tested because they can’t perform if they feel sick. There must be equal rules for everyone

