ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'King Kazu' reign goes on as 54-year-old Miura joins Suzuka

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hOGc_0diLonN800

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kazuyoshi Miura will continue his professional career into his 55th year this season after the former Japan international striker joined fourth tier Suzuka Point Getters on loan from Yokohama FC on Tuesday.

Miura, who turns 55 next month, has joined the Japan Football League club following Yokohama's relegation to the second division at the end of last season.

Suzuka are managed by his brother, Yasutoshi, and the move sees Miura continue his career into a 37th season.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to play here and will do my best to contribute to the club on the pitch," Miura said in a statement.

Suzuka will be the 15th Miura's club. He played in Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia.

Known as 'King Kazu', he became the oldest player to feature in the J-League in March last year at 54 years and 12 days when he came on as a late substitute against Urawa Reds.

He is also the oldest player to score in the J-League having netted in the second division against Thespakusatsu Gunma in March, 2017.

Miura was the poster boy of Japanese football when the J-League launched in 1993 and he led Verdy Kawasaki to the first two league titles.

He played 89 times for Japan, winning the Asian Cup in 1992, and is the country's second-highest all-time scorer with 55 goals.

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kazuyoshi Miura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Suzuka Point Getters#Yokohama Fc#The Japan Football League#The J League#Urawa Reds#Thespakusatsu Gunma#Japanese
The Independent

Boost for Scotland and Wales as FIFA wipes bookings ahead of World Cup play-offs

Scotland and Wales have received a World Cup play-off boost with FIFA removing all yellow cards picked up in qualifying.Both Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Wales counterpart Robert Page had called for bookings to be wiped clean after securing their place in the play-offs in November.FIFA has now decided to introduce a yellow-card amnesty for the 12 European nations involved in the March play-offs, which could see Scotland and Wales meet to determine a place at this year’s World Cup.A Football Association of Wales spokesman said: “Following a request from UEFA, FIFA has decided to cancel all cautions that have...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich move six points clear at top

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich moved six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win at Cologne.Lewandowski netted the opener after just nine minutes before Corentin Tolisso doubled Bayern’s lead prior to the interval.Poland international Lewandowski then scored his second after the hour mark and completed his treble with 16 minutes remaining.The second-half strikes took Lewandowski to 300 Bundesliga goals as he became the first player to reach the landmark since Gerd Muller in 1976.Bayern also eclipsed their own record by scoring for the 66th consecutive league match. The win restores Bayern’s advantage...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
FIFA
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards. Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January. Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year. The Fifpro men’s and women’s world...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

23-year-old Juventus youngster joins another club on loan

After terminating his loan deal at SPAL, Juventus has sent Luca Coccolo to Alessandria for another temporary spell, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old is one of the budding youngsters at the club, and the Bianconeri were unsatisfied with the number of matches he played in the first half of the season.
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy