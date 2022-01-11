ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hyo Joo Talks About Her “Now We Are Breaking Up” Role, Friendship With Song Hye Kyo And Choi Hee Seo, And More

By J. Ahn
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the conclusion of “Now We Are Breaking Up,” Park Hyo Joo recently participated in an interview talking about her experience with the drama. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a realistic romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as...

www.soompi.com

Soompi

Kim Nam Gil Talks About His Role In “Through The Darkness,” Why He Chose The Drama, And More

Kim Nam Gil recently participated in an interview with OSEN!. In the interview, Kim Nam Gil shared why he chose to take part in the drama, who his character is, and more. Set in the late 1990s, “Through the Darkness” is based on the story of the first criminal profiler in South Korea, who looked into the hearts of serial killers at a time when random, motiveless murders were on the rise and the word “profiling” did not yet exist.
Soompi

Yoon Eun Hye Opens Up About Growing Up In Financial Hardship, Her Most Representative Dramas, And Why She Loves To Cook

On the January 7 episode of TV Chosun’s “Heo Young Man’s Food Travel,” actress Yoon Eun Hye appeared as a guest. The first restaurant that Yoon Eun Hye and host Heo Young Man visited was a barley rice restaurant. Heo Young Man asked her, “You’re not of the age when you grew up eating barley rice, right?” But the actress answered, “I really ate one bite of yellow corvina fish and one bite of rice and lived like that. I grew up in difficult financial circumstances. I would soak rice in barley tea and eat it. Four family members lived in a room about this size until I was in middle school.”
Soompi

Jung In Sun Talks About Playing Two Roles In “Let Me Be Your Knight,” Her Future Goals, And More

Jung In Sun recently participated in an interview with SPOTV News!. Jung In Sun currently stars as In Yoon Joo in “Let Me Be Your Knight,” a romance drama about a popular idol band named LUNA. In Yoon Joo pretends to be their doctor and moves into their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member. U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young stars as LUNA’s leader, vocalist, and producer Yoon Tae In; NU’EST’s JR plays bassist Lee Shin; AB6IX‘s Kim Dong Hyun plays keyboardist Woo Ga On; Yoon Ji Sung plays drummer Kim Yoo Chan; and Jang Dong Joo plays guitarist Seo Woo Yeon.
koalasplayground.com

SBS Romance Drama Now, We are Breaking Up with Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong Wraps with 6.7% Ratings in Final Episode 16

There are hot mess dramas and the just concluded SBS Fri-Sat romance drama Now, We are Breaking Up is definitely not that. It’s big problem was that it was pretentiously boring, it thought it was more than it was trying to be, and less than it actually delivered. It’s the even more heightened gap between expectation and reality. This weekend the drama finished it’s run and the final episode 16 brought in 6.7% nationwide AGB ratings, so low but probably the mid-range for the drama’s run. The highest rating was 8.0% and the lowest at 4.2% but the drama attrition-ed something more important than just eyeballs on viewers, it lost buzz and no one talked about it other than to lament how dull it was. The story took one central conflict (she dated his now dead older half-brother for two months ten years ago) and made it something so dramatic as to keep two adult modern day good looking successful people apart. I would rather it was cancer or they grew up as siblings before realizing they weren’t blood related or she’s part gumiho or his dad killed her mom or whatever it is that K-dramas throw at OTP because anything was more interesting then this conceit. I don’t think Song Hye Kyo or Jang Ki Yong tanked this drama with their acting, the script was the biggest problem, but they certainly didn’t help. She was at best placidly pretty and at worst laconically flat and he was just……there…..being good looking and clearly a man any woman would be attracted to but nothing much that resonated as a real human being. I’m sad this drama wasn’t better and glad it’s over so everyone can move on to better projects and just chalk this up to better work next time.
Soompi

Kep1er Talks About How It Feels To Make Their Debut, Which Girl Group Is Their Role Model, And More

On January 3, Kep1er held an online showcase for the release of their debut album “FIRST IMPACT.”. Kep1er is a nine-member girl group formed through Mnet’s survival audition program “Girls Planet 999.” The group consists of members Choi Yu Jin, Sakamoto Mashiro, Shen Xiao Ting, Kim Chae Hyun, Kim Da Yeon, Ezaki Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Seo Young Eun, and Kang Ye Seo. Kep1er was initially supposed to debut in December, but their debut was pushed back due to COVID-19.
Soompi

Kim Tae Ri Shares What She Likes About Her Resolute Character In New Drama About Youth And Dreams

TvN’s upcoming drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (literal title) released new stills of Kim Tae Ri!. Set in 1998, “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” is about youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk star as Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, who first meet when they are 18 and 22 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 21 and 25.
allkpop.com

Actress Yoon Eun Hye opens up about her most memorable dramas

Actress Yoon Eun Hye opened up about her most memorable dramas. On the January 7th episode of 'Heo Young Man's Food Travel', Yoon Eun Hye visited a crab restaurant with Heo Young Man, who asked her, "Which dramas would you say represent you?" She responded,. "There are two works that...
Soompi

Watch: Song Kang, Park Min Young, And More Test Their Chemistry At Script Reading For “Forecasting Love And Weather”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Forecasting Love and Weather” has shared a glimpse behind the scenes of its first script reading!. “Forecasting Love and Weather” is a new romance drama about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service. Park Min Young and Song Kang will star as Jin Ha Kyung and Lee Si Woo, two polar opposites who seem to have nothing in common.
Soompi

Lovelyz’s Mijoo Talks About Being On Variety Shows, Her Agency Antenna, And More

1st Look magazine has shared stunning photos of Lovelyz’s Mijoo!. The idol showed off her charisma and charm as she naturally adapted to different concepts for the photos. Mijoo made many fans laugh with her honest personality on variety programs like “How Do You Play?” and “The Sixth Sense.” She even won the Rookie Award for Variety at the 2021 MBC Entertainment Awards.
Soompi

Jeon Yeo Been Talks About How Fun It Is To Work With Song Joong Ki, Doing A Cameo For Yoo Jae Suk, And More

Actress Jeon Yeo Been did an interview with Star News to talk about her hit drama “Vincenzo” and more!. “Vincenzo” is a tvN drama about an Italian mafia lawyer named Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki), who goes to Korea after being betrayed by his organization and teams up with lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been) to take down villains using villainous methods.
Soompi

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim Min Kyu, Jung Shin Hye, And More Can’t Stop Laughing Behind The Scenes Of “Snowdrop”

JTBC has uploaded a behind-the-scenes video for episodes 8 and 9 of “Snowdrop”!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama tells the love story of Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and take care of him despite facing danger and close surveillance.
Soompi

Kang Daniel Talks About Making His Acting Debut And His Role In “Rookie Cops”

Kang Daniel recently spoke about his role in the upcoming drama “Rookie Cops”!. “Rookie Cops” is a new Disney+ original series that revolves around a group of new students entering police university and working towards their dream. The cast includes Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Shin Young, Park Yoo Na, Park Seong Jun, Min Dohee, Kim Woo Seok, and Cheon Young Min. The drama will tell the amusing and refreshing stories of these eight passionate police university students and their exciting campus life.
Soompi

Park Min Young And Song Kang Are Stuck In A Cramped Elevator With Their Co-Workers In Poster For Upcoming Drama

JTBC’s upcoming weekend drama “Weather Forecast People: Cruel Story of Office Romance” (literal title) has released a new poster!. “Weather Forecast People: Cruel Story of Office Romance” is a new drama about the passionate yet unpredictable work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service.
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han Talks About What He Learned From “School 2021,” Future Goals As An Actor, And More

Following the conclusion of “School 2021,” WEi’s Kim Yo Han recently participated in an interview talking about his experience with the drama. “School 2021,” the eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams. The drama follows the youthful romance of Gong Ki Joon (Kim Yo Han) and Jin Ji Won (Cho Yi Hyun).
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Jung Hae In Share A Quiet Moment Together In “Snowdrop”

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In find a moment alone in JTBC’s “Snowdrop”!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” is set in Seoul in 1987. It is about the love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and take care of him despite facing danger and close surveillance.
Soompi

3 Heart-Fluttering Scenes Of Yoo Seung Ho And Hyeri’s Romance In “Moonshine”

Hyeri and Yoo Seung Ho’s relationship is heating up in KBS 2TV’s “Moonshine”!. “Moonshine” is a drama set in the Joseon era during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series tells the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
Soompi

Nam Joo Hyuk Describes Upcoming Drama “Twenty Five, Twenty One” And Shares His Affection For His Character

TvN’s upcoming drama “Twenty Five, Twenty One” released new stills of Nam Joo Hyuk!. Set in 1998, “Twenty Five, Twenty One” is about youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk star as Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, who first meet when they are 18 and 22 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 21 and 25.
