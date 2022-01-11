Park Hyo Joo Talks About Her “Now We Are Breaking Up” Role, Friendship With Song Hye Kyo And Choi Hee Seo, And More

There are hot mess dramas and the just concluded SBS Fri-Sat romance drama Now, We are Breaking Up is definitely not that. It’s big problem was that it was pretentiously boring, it thought it was more than it was trying to be, and less than it actually delivered. It’s the even more heightened gap between expectation and reality. This weekend the drama finished it’s run and the final episode 16 brought in 6.7% nationwide AGB ratings, so low but probably the mid-range for the drama’s run. The highest rating was 8.0% and the lowest at 4.2% but the drama attrition-ed something more important than just eyeballs on viewers, it lost buzz and no one talked about it other than to lament how dull it was. The story took one central conflict (she dated his now dead older half-brother for two months ten years ago) and made it something so dramatic as to keep two adult modern day good looking successful people apart. I would rather it was cancer or they grew up as siblings before realizing they weren’t blood related or she’s part gumiho or his dad killed her mom or whatever it is that K-dramas throw at OTP because anything was more interesting then this conceit. I don’t think Song Hye Kyo or Jang Ki Yong tanked this drama with their acting, the script was the biggest problem, but they certainly didn’t help. She was at best placidly pretty and at worst laconically flat and he was just……there…..being good looking and clearly a man any woman would be attracted to but nothing much that resonated as a real human being. I’m sad this drama wasn’t better and glad it’s over so everyone can move on to better projects and just chalk this up to better work next time.

