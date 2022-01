So this is a much better preview for upcoming jTBC drama Weather People, I’ve also seen it called Forecasting Love and Weather which I like a whole lot better. The first previews were boring and weirdly anemic in showcasing any chemistry between leads Park Min Young and Song Kang. The age gap showed less that she looks old(er) but more that he looks super duper young compared to her. The new previews are much better in showing substantive scenes and interactions in the drama and it helps to draw me back to the optimistic side that this pairing won’t be a fail. Park Min Young is playing more mature, subdued as an professional than her other drama character personalities which helps branch out the impression of her. Song Kang looks less young when he’s talking and moving so that also helps plus the new previews show the whole cast working in the meteorological bureau which adds to the freshness quotient since I’ve not seen any K-drama in this setting before.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO