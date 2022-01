Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO