Davis Semi Collision With Passenger Vehicle Results in Injury

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn injury was reported in a semi collision with a passenger vehicle on January 7 in Davis. The accident occurred around 2:22 p.m. along westbound I-80 near the Mace Boulevard off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report stated that the driver of a Toyota Prius missed their exit and ended...

