Davis Semi Collision With Passenger Vehicle Results in Injury

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died Tuesday evening from injuries suffered when he was struck by a Ford sports utility vehicle as he crossed a San Jose street. San Jose police said the incident took place at 5:45 p.m. in the area of Curtner Avenue and Canoas Garden. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2014 Ford sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Curtner Avenue in the No. 2 lane when it struck a pedestrian, who was crossing the street outside of any marked crosswalk. The man was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Ford remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. There is no indication of drug or alcohol impairment. It was the 2nd pedestrian fatality of the year in San Jose. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO