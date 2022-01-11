ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunnier skies but still bitter cold

WTRF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday: Some clouds to start the morning but those will quickly turn into sunny skies for later this morning and afternoon. There will also be a few...

www.wtrf.com

WTRF

A Winter wonderland for MLK Day

MLK Day: Reports have us at 5-9″ of snow by early this morning and snow totals will continue to increase a little bit more as we get through the day. The heavy snow wrapped up early this morning but some snow showers are expected through the morning. This afternoon/evening some lake effect snow could be a part of the forecast and could give us more snow. Additional snow totals are sitting around 1-2″. Cloudy and breezy with winds out of the West at 16-20mph and gusts up to 34mph. High of 28.
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To The Week, Before Slide Into Bitter Cold

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro. The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

