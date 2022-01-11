ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Don’t look up: Kansas conservatives ready destructive asteroid of proposals that threaten us all

By Clay Wirestone
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCYKB_0diLlMd000

What’s the difference between a Kansas-sized asteroid barreling toward our state and the latest conservative proposals for our new legislative session?

The asteroid won’t insist it’s being helpful.

The space rock has other benefits, too. It will definitely lower taxes, as Republicans say they want, by obliterating all taxpayers and services. It will reduce the size of government by smashing Topeka into ashen gravel. And it will increase the number of small businesses by splintering every one of them into tiny shards.

Unfortunately, instant annihilation doesn’t seem imminent, so we have to contend with a wish list from legislators that would choke the life out of our state slowly instead. As Kansas Reflector reporters have documented over the past week, the 2022 session will see destructive bills aplenty. For now, let’s set aside critical race theory debates and undermining COVID-19 restrictions. Proposals dealing with voting and tax policy alone would be enough to make our state a national laughingstock.

Let’s tackle voting rights first.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab wants to add another way to toss registered Kansas voters off the rolls. This is a GOP fixation , possibly because it penalizes occasional voters and those folks who move frequently (in other words, potential Democrats).

“Currently, there are four reasons an election office can send a confirmation notice to a voter to ensure the accuracy of voter registration lists. If voters don’t respond, they can be removed from the voting list after missing two consecutive national general elections,” wrote Kansas Reflector’s Noah Taborda last week. “The secretary of state touted a proposed bill allowing election officials to send a notice after two years without voting activity.”

Schwab also calls for increased auditing of the state’s ballots, simultaneously pandering to former President Trump’s big lie about a stolen election and scaring away potential voters who don’t know much about the process. Who wants to potentially be audited?

These ideas might not be state-killing asteroids — more of a smattering of pebbles and golf ball-sized stones. Still, they’re a warning. We can’t ignore a state government official’s “election security” rhetoric. Schwab should be working tirelessly to ensure that more people throughout the state are able to vote and have those votes counted, not erecting miles of fencing to prevent nonexistent hippo attacks .

Tax proposals currently being floated from the right have the potential to not only damage the state’s economic prospects, but make us all nostalgic for the days of Gov. Sam ‘tax experiment’ Brownback.

– Clay Wirestone

On the other hand, tax proposals currently being floated from the right have the potential to not only damage the state’s economic prospects, but make us all nostalgic for the days of Gov. Sam “ tax experiment ” Brownback.

Kansas Reflector’s Tim Carpenter outlined the dizzying swirl of proposals, and I’d like to quote a handful of concerning phrases.

“A bill is coming to create one individual income tax bracket, rather than three, in Kansas.”

“There is interest in repealing the 1.5 mill property tax funneling money to state universities for building maintenance.”

“The Senate is leading the charge for a constitutional amendment aimed at restraining government growth. That could be done by placing caps on revenues or expenditures.”

“Another suggestion aimed at placing the bulging bureaucracy on a diet: Tie state government employment to the Kansas population.”

Gulp.

As someone who followed the apocalyptic news of Brownback’s tenure while I lived out of state, color me astonished that anyone can share these ideas with a straight face.

Any one of these proposals becoming law would be its own version of a space rock aimed straight at Kansas . (Full disclosure: I worked on state tax issues during my time in the nonprofit world.) A single tax bracket would charge millionaires and billionaires the same percentage of their income in state taxes as a clerk at the dollar store. That’s some old-fashioned reverse class warfare.

Repealing a property tax meant to maintain state university buildings ? Nothing like targeting higher education to drive college graduates out of the state. How does that tie into long-term growth planning for Kansas, anyway?

As for a state constitutional amendment capping revenue or expenditures, anyone should be able to understand why it would be a catastrophically bad idea. Government takes up the slack when the rest of society either can’t or won’t act. We need public education and services, not to mention safety net programs such as food stamps and cash assistance. When the economy dips, a smart government response involves investment in all these areas.

That response would be nearly impossible with such an amendment in place, condemning the poorest Kansans to suffer during times of emergency.

Finally, connecting state government employment to population boggles the mind. Imagine if we had done so before the invention of cars, public highways and the internet. State government wouldn’t be able to respond to the emerging demands of society.

Perhaps that’s the point.

We can’t count on an asteroid to destroy our state and everything in it. But if enough Kansas legislators vote for bad bills that disenfranchise voters and dismantle state government, we can achieve the same outcome. A blasted, ruined plain where nothing lives or grows.

Happy 2022 legislative session, everyone!

The post Don’t look up: Kansas conservatives ready destructive asteroid of proposals that threaten us all appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 9

Billy Maxey
6d ago

Republicans is going out of their mind since Trump was in office they're trying to put our state in more poverty than it already is As Trump dead and so are they trying to do take and make this a rich man state we pay they weigh time for Republicans to go

Reply(2)
9
Brent Hibbard
6d ago

That is only the opinion of this person making the article. Taxes have been risen since this Democrat Governor took office. I liked it the way it was.

Reply
5
Tommy Williams
6d ago

Kansans better wake up fast or we're going to be in the tank again.

Reply
10
Related
Kansas Reflector

In banishing reporters, Kansas Senate joins destructive GOP trend

Kansas Senate leadership’s decision to bar reporters from the floor during debate should trouble everyone who values a free and fair press in the Sunflower State. Unfortunately, the ramifications spread further and should trouble concerned citizens across the country. To put it bluntly, this move appears to be part of a multistate effort on behalf […] The post In banishing reporters, Kansas Senate joins destructive GOP trend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislative session promises more debate on COVID-19, critical race theory

TOPEKA — As Kansas lawmakers converge Monday in Topeka to work out issues with the ever-present COVID-19 illness, election law and the state’s economic wellbeing, some advocates are hopeful humanity, not political gamesmanship, can shine through in 2022. An election year, mixed with public outcry over the handling of the pandemic, sets up a noteworthy […] The post Kansas legislative session promises more debate on COVID-19, critical race theory appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
sumnernewscow.com

Sunday feature: Kansas State will have surplus of funds, how do we use it?

By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow — The state is going to have a surplus of funds this year, and a lot of people have ideas about what should be done with the money. State Rep. Kyle Hoffman (R-Clearwater) believes the money could be used to lower taxes, especially sales tax. The Governor has advocated eliminating sales tax on food. Hoffman said it is likely that it will be on several areas, not just food.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas Reflector

This is how Kansas can be a climate leader, thanks to our unique prairie ecosystem

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Susan Alig is a native prairie enthusiast, mother of two young sons and a team leader with the Kansas City chapter of Mothers Out Front, a […] The post This is how Kansas can be a climate leader, thanks to our unique prairie ecosystem appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Take a look at these six hot topics from Kansas’ 2021, with opinion pieces to match

For our special, year-end edition of the Kansas Reflector podcast, editor in chief Sherman Smith invited senior reporter Tim Carpenter and myself to discuss six big topics from 2021. To accompany that podcast, I looked through the opinion section archives for columns tackling those subjects. Some of these pieces echo our exchanges, while others take […] The post Take a look at these six hot topics from Kansas’ 2021, with opinion pieces to match appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Schwab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Asteroid#Conservatives#Republicans#State#Gop#Democrats
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate has no good reason for removing journalists from floor action

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Steve Morris, a Hugoton Republican, served in the Kansas Senate from 1993 to 2013, including eight years as Senate president. During my eight years as president […] The post Kansas Senate has no good reason for removing journalists from floor action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kelly delivers dazzling show of bipartisanship — however unlikely — at State of the State

If Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was an aging pop diva, last night’s annual State of the State address would have been a spirited greatest hits show, packed with favorites such as balancing the budget, supporting education and economic development. She previewed a new effort, repealing the sales tax on food, and dipped into her back […] The post Kelly delivers dazzling show of bipartisanship — however unlikely — at State of the State appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Laura Kelly’s education advisers call for investments in child care, technology in Kansas

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly told members of education advisory group Friday that the state’s healthy financial situation made this year’s budget process “particularly fun.” Faced with a projected $2.9 billion surplus, the governor was able to include nearly all of the recommendations made by educators in the proposed budget she delivered to the Legislature […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly’s education advisers call for investments in child care, technology in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Legislature kicks off 2022 session as coronavirus, election-year politics flare

TOPEKA — The 2022 Legislature convened Monday in Topeka to begin policymaking with election-year politics looming large and coronavirus-related legislation, as well as redistricting, front and center over the coming months. The 125 representatives and 40 senators will begin committee deliberations this week, hoping to pass legislation Gov. Laura Kelly sees fit to sign. As […] The post Kansas Legislature kicks off 2022 session as coronavirus, election-year politics flare appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Kansas Reflector

Kansas officials, advocates grapple over election integrity and voting access

TOPEKA — After a 2021 legislative session packed with election proposals, Kansas officials and advocacy groups again are looking at both election integrity and accessibility issues. Election laws passed last year by the Republican-led Legislature, including one that threatens felony prosecution for any activities that could be mistaken as the work of an election official, […] The post Kansas officials, advocates grapple over election integrity and voting access appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

This Kansas official says he’s securing elections. He might as well be defending us from hippos.

Imagine Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab made a big announcement last month: Kansas is one of the Top 10 most secure states from hippopotamus attacks. We know for a fact that hippos are dangerous, Schwab writes in an imaginary campaign fundraising email, because they kill 500 people across Africa each year. They’re the most […] The post This Kansas official says he’s securing elections. He might as well be defending us from hippos. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy