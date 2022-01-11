ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-12 20:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 13:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are travelling this afternoon or evening, exercise extreme caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Consider delaying travel if possible. Target Area: Defiance; Paulding; Van Wert; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain mixed with snow at times producing a light glaze of ice along with snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Much of northern Indiana, far southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Ohio counties near the Indiana border. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...A glaze of ice will make many untreated roads extremely slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface weather observations and road reports indicated widespread freezing drizzle and very light freezing rain were causing a light glaze on many roads impacting travel.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet. For the Rip Currents, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion is expected to impact NC 12 on Ocracoke Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property adjacent to the ocean including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/06 AM 3.5 2.4 2.4 2 Minor 17/07 PM 3.4 2.3 2.6 2 Minor 18/07 AM 3.2 2.1 2.1 2 Minor 18/07 PM 2.4 1.3 1.6 1 None 19/08 AM 2.3 1.2 1.1 1 None 19/08 PM 1.8 0.7 1.0 1 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM to 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/08 PM 2.9 -1.7 -0.7 1 NONE 18/09 AM 4.4 -0.2 -0.8 1 NONE 18/09 PM 3.4 -1.2 -0.3 1 NONE 19/09 AM 4.9 0.3 -0.3 1 NONE 19/10 PM 3.3 -1.3 -0.5 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/10 AM 2.6 0.6 0.8 5 NONE 17/10 PM 1.4 -0.6 0.0 4-5 NONE 18/10 AM 1.5 -0.5 -0.3 2-4 NONE 18/10 PM 1.1 -0.9 -0.3 1-2 NONE 19/10 AM 1.3 -0.7 -0.5 2-3 NONE 19/11 PM 1.1 -0.9 -0.4 2 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/10 AM 2.7 -0.3 0.5 4-5 NONE 17/09 PM 1.5 -1.5 -0.6 4-5 NONE 18/09 AM 2.0 -1.0 -0.7 3-4 NONE 18/09 PM 1.4 -1.6 -0.7 1-2 NONE 19/09 AM 2.2 -0.8 -0.5 2-3 NONE 19/10 PM 1.6 -1.4 -0.6 2 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 09:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 05:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM CST this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 03:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 13:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are travelling this afternoon or evening, exercise extreme caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Consider delaying travel if possible. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain mixed with snow at times producing a light glaze of ice along with snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Much of northern Indiana, far southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Ohio counties near the Indiana border. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...A glaze of ice will make many untreated roads extremely slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface weather observations and road reports indicated widespread freezing drizzle and very light freezing rain were causing a light glaze on many roads impacting travel.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: East Carteret HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 22:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex Moderate to Heavy Snow approaching northern New York A band of 1 to 2 inch per hour snowfall rates is approaching portions of the Adirondacks and the St. Lawrence Valley. These intense snowfall rates will lead to quickly accumulating snow, which will cause difficult travel. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 05:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton County Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM CST this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 12:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Western Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 09:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County Blowing Snow Impacts Possible Tuesday Low pressure will move southeast from Manitoba and into northern Minnesota overnight tonight into Tuesday. Behind the low will be strong northwest winds and rapidly falling temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Northwest winds may gust to 45 mph over parts of eastern North Dakota and 40 mph over the Red River valley Tuesday afternoon. These wind gusts are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow but to what severity is still uncertain. But areas of reduced visibilities is expected. Monitor forecasts issued later today for updated information.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

