High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM to 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/08 PM 2.9 -1.7 -0.7 1 NONE 18/09 AM 4.4 -0.2 -0.8 1 NONE 18/09 PM 3.4 -1.2 -0.3 1 NONE 19/09 AM 4.9 0.3 -0.3 1 NONE 19/10 PM 3.3 -1.3 -0.5 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/10 AM 2.6 0.6 0.8 5 NONE 17/10 PM 1.4 -0.6 0.0 4-5 NONE 18/10 AM 1.5 -0.5 -0.3 2-4 NONE 18/10 PM 1.1 -0.9 -0.3 1-2 NONE 19/10 AM 1.3 -0.7 -0.5 2-3 NONE 19/11 PM 1.1 -0.9 -0.4 2 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/10 AM 2.7 -0.3 0.5 4-5 NONE 17/09 PM 1.5 -1.5 -0.6 4-5 NONE 18/09 AM 2.0 -1.0 -0.7 3-4 NONE 18/09 PM 1.4 -1.6 -0.7 1-2 NONE 19/09 AM 2.2 -0.8 -0.5 2-3 NONE 19/10 PM 1.6 -1.4 -0.6 2 NONE

