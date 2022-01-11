ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP Sen. Mike Rounds doubles down on saying the 2020 election was fair after Trump calls him a jerk

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

A composite image of former President Donald Trump and Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

Scott Olson/Getty Images and Sarah Silbiger/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

  • Trump lashed out at Rounds after senator said the 2020 election was fair and Trump lost.
  • Trump said he "went woke" and asked: "Is he crazy or just stupid?"
  • Rounds responded by saying he stood by his statement and "the former president lost the 2020 election."

GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said again that he believed the 2020 election was fair after former President Donald Trump lashed out at him for saying it the first time.

Rounds first told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the 2020 presidential election "was fair, as fair as we've seen."

"We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency."

Trump then mocked him, saying he would never again endorse the senator and saying he "went woke."

"Is he crazy or just stupid?" Trump said in his statement. "Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again."

Rounds then doubled down, responding to Trump's statement with one of his own on Monday. He said he was "disappointment but not surprised" by Trump's reaction, but stands by his own statement that the election was fair.

"I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 election," he said.

He added that there was "no evidence of widespread fraud that would have altered the results of the election."

Read his full statement here:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
The Independent

GOP's midterm dilemma: How closely to align with Trump

Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state’s GOP governor, Doug Ducey.But 2,000 miles to the east in Washington, there are small signs that some Republicans are tiring of the charade. Mike Rounds, the generally unassuming senator from South Dakota, was perhaps the boldest in acknowledging the reality that the election was in fact fair. Instead of being shunned, he was supported...
WEKU

Read NPR's full interview with former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump spoke with NPR's Steve Inskeep on Tuesday in a brief phone interview. They discussed vaccinations for COVID-19, the 2020 election and the outlook for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. The conversation was cut short when Trump hung up the phone while being questioned about his...
Washington Times

Romney defends Mike Rounds from Trump criticism

Sen. Mitt Romney rushed to defend fellow Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota on Monday after former President Trump slammed “this jerk” for acknowledging the results of the 2020 election. Mr. Romney said Mr. Rounds is on the right side of history. “Mike Rounds speaks truth knowing...
Business Insider

Business Insider

