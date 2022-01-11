Infinix HOT 11 2022 specs, India launch timeline tipped

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.

