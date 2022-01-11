ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

World Economic Forum warns cyber risks add to climate threat

By KELVIN CHAN
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K90ev_0diLhPAn00
EU Davos Forum Global Risks FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, attendees walk past an electronic display showing recent cyberattacks in China at the China Internet Security Conference in Beijing. Cybersecurity and space are emerging risks to the global economy, adding to existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum said in a report Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein)

LONDON — (AP) — Cyberthreats and the growing space race are emerging risks to the global economy, adding to existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum said in a report Tuesday.

The Global Risks Report is usually released ahead of the annual elite winter gathering of CEOs and world leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, but the event has been postponed for a second year in a row because of COVID-19. The World Economic Forum still plans some virtual sessions next week.

Here's a rundown of the report, which is based on a survey of about 1,000 experts and leaders:

WORLD OUTLOOK

As 2022 begins, the pandemic and its economic and societal impact still pose a "critical threat" to the world, the report said. Big differences between rich and poor nations' access to vaccines mean their economies are recovering at uneven rates, which could widen social divisions and heighten geopolitical tensions.

By 2024, the global economy is forecast to be 2.3% smaller than it would have been without the pandemic. But that masks the different rates of growth between developing nations, whose economies are forecast to be 5.5% smaller than before the pandemic, and rich countries, which are expected to expand 0.9%.

DIGITAL DANGERS

The pandemic forced a huge shift — requiring many people to work or attend class from home and giving rise to an exploding number of online platforms and devices to aid a transformation that has dramatically increased security risks, the report said.

“We're at the point now where cyberthreats are growing faster than our ability to effectively prevent and manage them," said Carolina Klint, a risk management leader at Marsh, whose parent company Marsh McLennan co-authored the report with Zurich Insurance Group and SK Group.

Cyberattacks are becoming more aggressive and widespread, as criminals use tougher tactics to go after more vulnerable targets, the report said. Malware and ransomware attacks have boomed, while the rise of cryptocurrencies makes it easy for online criminals to hide payments they have collected.

While those responding to the survey cited cybersecurity threats as a short- and medium-term risk, Klint said the report's authors were concerned that the issue wasn't ranked higher, suggesting it's a “blind spot” for companies and governments.

SPACE RACE

Space is the final frontier — for risk.

Falling costs for launch technology has led to a new space race between companies and governments. Last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson took off, while Elon Musk's Space X business made big gains in launching astronauts and satellites.

Meanwhile, a host of countries are beefing up their space programs as they chase geopolitical and military power or scientific and commercial gains, the report said.

But all these programs raise the risk of frictions in orbit.

“Increased exploitation of these orbits carries the risk of congestion, an increase in debris and the possibility of collisions in a realm with few governance structures to mitigate new threats," the report said.

Space exploitation is one of the areas that respondents thought had among the least amount of international collaboration to deal with the challenges.

Experts and leaders responding to the survey “don’t believe that much is being done in the best possible way moving forward," World Economic Forum's managing director, Saadia Zahidi, said at a virtual press briefing from Geneva.

Other areas include artificial intelligence, cyberattacks and migration and refugees, she said.

CLIMATE CRISIS

The environment remains the biggest long-term worry.

The planet's health over the next decade is the dominant concern, according to survey respondents, who cited failure to act on climate change, extreme weather, and loss of biodiversity as the top three risks.

The report noted that different countries are taking different approaches, with some moving faster to adopt a zero-carbon model than others. Both approaches come with downsides. While moving slowly could radicalize more people who think the government isn't acting urgently, a faster shift away from carbon intense industries could spark economic turmoil and throw millions out of work.

“Adopting hasty environmental policies could also have unintended consequences for nature," the report added. “There are still many unknown risks from deploying untested biotechnical and geoengineering technologies."

___

Follow Kelvin Chan on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Group: Tax rich to fund vaccines for poor hit by pandemic

Anti-poverty organization Oxfam called Monday for governments to impose a one-time 99% tax on the world's billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor — part of an effort to combat global inequality widened by the coronavirus pandemic. The ranks of the super-rich have swelled during the pandemic thanks to ample financial stimulus that pumped up stocks, the group said. Meanwhile, poor countries have suffered more than their share from COVID-19 because of unequal access to vaccines, which have mostly gone to rich nations, Oxfam said in a report aimed at informing discussions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
The Independent

Fortunes of world’s 10 richest men more than doubled in pandemic, Oxfam claims

The fortunes of the world’s 10 richest men – including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates – more than doubled during the pandemic to $1.5 trillion, according to Oxfam. Their soaring profits since the pandemic began has made them six times more wealthy than the world’s poorest 3.1 billion people, the charity said, adding that since March 2020 a new billionaire has been minted almost every day. Meanwhile, 160 million more people have been forced into poverty during the pandemic, Oxfam said, citing numbers from the Forbes 2021 Billionaires List, Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook and the World Bank.It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thepaypers.com

Thunes signs collaboration agreement with World Economic Forum

Cross-border payments provider Thunes has announced it will collaborate with the World Economic Forum (WEF) as part of WEF’s initiative for the Future of Trade and Global Economic Interdependence. The new collaboration aims to tackle inequality in accessing financial services and, as part of the agreement, WEF will provide...
BUSINESS
sacramentosun.com

Pakistan to face debt crisis, failure of cyber security: World Economic Forum survey

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): The 'Global Risks Report 2022' has listed five risks facing Pakistan with top risk of the debt crisis, followed by extreme weather events, failure to stabilise price trajectories, failure of cyber security measures and human-made environmental damage, local media reported. The report, published by the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Threat#Climate Change#Space Tourism#Ap#The World Economic Forum#The Global Risks Report#Swiss#Davos#Digital#Marsh Mclennan Co#Zurich Insurance Group#Sk Group#Cyberattacks
crowdfundinsider.com

A Clear Divide Exists Between High-Income and Emerging Economies in Attitude Towards AI, World Economic Forum Reports

A recent survey highlights a “clear divide” between high-income and emerging economies in “attitudes” toward artificial intelligence (AI), with “optimism” considerably higher in emerging economies. Those in emerging economies noted that they are “more familiar with AI tools and products than those in developed...
TECHNOLOGY
GreenBiz

Climate change remains single biggest global economic threat

Climate change risks continue to dominate the global economic threat register even as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, with fresh estimates suggesting the overall bill for last year's natural disasters and weather-related catastrophes hit $280 billion worldwide. In the latest annual risk assessment published by the World Economic...
ENVIRONMENT
kion546.com

Biden officials weighing Russia sanctions options after warnings about economic fallout, heightened cyber risk for US and allies

The Biden administration is still weighing exactly how it would penalize Russia if the country invades Ukraine, as US diplomats are just days away from high-stakes meetings with Kremlin officials. Some Biden administration officials are warning of collateral economic damage from harsh sanctions and the risk of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
AFP

Vaccinate whole world to end pandemic, UN chief tells Davos

UN chief Antonio Guterres told the all-virtual Davos forum on Monday that the world must vaccinate everybody against Covid-19 to ensure a way out of the pandemic. The face-to-face gathering of political and corporate power players in the Swiss Alps is online for the second year in a row due to a pandemic that shows no sign of abating. "The last two years have demonstrated a simple but brutal truth -- if we leave anyone behind, we leave everyone behind," said the United Nations Secretary-General. "If we fail to vaccinate every person, we give rise to new variants that spread across borders and bring daily life and economies to a grinding halt."
WORLD
WOKV

Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation. Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy...
BUSINESS
WOKV

China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leaders are under pressure to boost slumping economic growth while they try to contain coronavirus outbreaks ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing. The world's second-largest economy grew by 8.1% last year, but activity fell abruptly in the second half as the...
ECONOMY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
47K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy