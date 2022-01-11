ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Volkswagen Aims To Double ID EV Sales In China This Year After Missing 2021 Target

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwK7h_0diLhNeZ00

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) said on Tuesday it has set a target of doubling ID electric vehicle sales in China this year after significantly missing the delivery volume last year due to semiconductor shortages that hurt production.

What Happened: The German automaker told Benzinga it aims to sell a minimum of 140,000 IDs in China in 2022 as it continues to face chip shortages headwind.

Volkswagen delivered 70,625 ID electric vehicles last year, a number that was significantly short of the ambitious target to sell between 80,000-100,000 units in 2021.

The legacy automaker has only been selling the locally-made ID. family of electric vehicles in China since June while others have been selling their units for the entire year. The automaker currently sells the ID. 3, ID.4 and ID.6 models in the country.

Volkswagen said it was unable to match production to demand due to a lack of semiconductors and the situation was made worse by factory shutdowns related to the pandemic.

The automaker sees the chip supply situation remaining volatile for the first half and expects a “progressive recovery, with production stabilizing over the course of the year.”

At $25,000, the ID.3 has a more affordable price tag than the ID.4 and ID.6 counterparts, which are priced at $28,000 and above.

The automaker said it is now ramping up efforts in China with about 6,000 salespeople in 250 cities and around 115 showrooms in over 30 cities. It also plans to open more ID showroom concepts.

Why It Matters: Last month, Volkswagen’s CEO Herbert Diess praised China for its speed and technology and called for more cooperation and presence in the region.

The German automaker makes the ID EVs with its Chinese joint venture partners SAIC Motor and FAW Group and faces stiff competition from homegrown electric vehicle startups such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) AND Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) among others.

For the record, Volkswagen delivered 13,787 ID series of electric vehicles in China in December, more than Nio which squeezed out just a little over 10,000 units during the month.

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed 0.4% higher at $29.2 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Volkswagen

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How Tesla Performed Against The Competition In China In 2021

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the market leader among battery electric vehicle manufacturers, and opinions are divided over the likelihood the automaker will defend its pole position in the near- to medium-term. China is a key electric vehicle market given the rapidly increasing adoption of what the nation calls new...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Covid Disruptions Chop Into GreenTree Profit, As It Tries To Focus On Future

GreenTree Hospitality’s revenue rose 16% in the third quarter on new property openings, but revpar for existing hotels was down 1.8% year-on-year. Company looks undervalued compared with domestic rivals, but ranks stronger than international peer Accor. By Doug Young. It’s only two trading days since hotel operator Greentree Hospitality...
INDUSTRY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Stock take: China EV Sales 2021

China's plug-in EV market saw an 154% increase on sales compared to 2020. While the UK’s plug-in electric vehicle market grew by a laudable 74% in 2021, growth of the same segment in the world’s largest car market more than doubled that percentage increase. Official figures from the Chinese automotive industry reveal that, last year, electrified vehicle sales saw a staggering 154% increase on 2020. But what’s behind the numbers and who were the main winners and losers in the clamour for plug-in EVs?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Group#Ids#Vwagy#German#Chinese#Saic Motor#Faw Group#Nio Inc Lrb#Xpeng Inc Lrb Nyse#Xpev
Benzinga

6 Companies That Could Fix Domestic Battery Supply Problem Using Little To No Emissions In The Mining of Essential Minerals

It's said that a deficit in graphite and nickel could thwart EV production post-2022. Contrary to popular belief, North American companies already have the power to begin domestic battery production, mining and processing essential minerals on U.S. and Canadian soil. Genuinely ESG-friendly mining and mineral exploration companies are teaming up...
INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Realistically Rendered Based On Teaser

After a hatchback and a trio of SUVs, Volkswagen's ID. lineup will expand in a couple of months to include a hotly anticipated van (oxymoron?) The ID.3 hatchback and ID.4, ID.5, ID.6 high-riding models are bound to be joined by a box on wheels that will try to revive the spirit of the Microbus. The Wolfsburg-based company has teased the Buzz to death, and the latest preview has now served as a foundation for what must be a realistic rendering.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
insideevs.com

China: Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV Sets Massive Sales Record

The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV closed the year 2021 on a high note in China as the absolute best-selling electric vehicle - far above the #2 Tesla Model Y, which topped the electric crossover/SUV category. According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Moneyball and CnEVPost), in...
CARS
Jalopnik

The Volkswagen ID.4 Is Secretly A Baja Bug For The Modern Day

The world of crossovers is chock full of vehicles that look like they could go off-road but fall short when the going gets tough. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised when I took a pair of Volkswagen ID.4s for a punishing drive out in the desert in California and found out they could hold their own.
CARS
Benzinga

Volkswagen Says Global Electric Vehicle Sales Jumped 97% Last Year

Volkswagen Group’s (OTC: VWAGY) global electric vehicle deliveries nearly doubled last year helped by sales of its ID.4 electric sports utility vehicle and the legacy automaker said it expects the first half of 2022 to be highly volatile due to chip shortages. What Happened: The German automaker said it...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This EV Stock Has A Better 6-Month Return Than Tesla, Ford, Nvidia And Apple

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) aims to create sustainable mobility without compromise, and recent traders and investors in the luxury EV-maker have been rewarded handsomely. Since July 2021, Lucid stock’s six-month return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV and tech stocks: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).
STOCKS
just-auto.com

Porsche full year sales up by double figures

Porsche said it delivered 301,915 vehicles worldwide in 2021, up 11% compared to Covid-ravaged 2020. It saw its the largest increases on the American continent but China remained the largest single market. “Despite the challenges posed by the semi-conductor shortage and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we have...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

5 Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2022

Electric vehicle stocks have been heating up in recent years — both in investor sentiment and stock price. As a globe, it seems we are headed to almost all-electric vehicles sooner rather than later, with some government bodies having stepped in to encourage the transition to EVs by providing specific subsidies. If you’re an investor who believes in the growth of the EV sector, here’s a short list of five EV stocks to watch in 2022.
ECONOMY
Observer

Tesla Sold More EVs in China During December Than Volkswagen Did in a Year

For a while, German automobile giant Volkswagen has seen itself as a formidable challenger to Tesla, especially in the mass-market electric vehicle segment. But by delivery numbers, it’s nowhere near threatening Tesla’s dominance in the EV space just yet. To change that, Volkswagen has set its sights on the world’s largest automobile market: China.
ECONOMY
AutoExpress

Volkswagen Group EV sales double in 2021 despite global chip shortage

The Volkswagen Group’s latest sales figures reveal increasing global demand for electric cars, despite the global semiconductor shortage impacting car sales on the whole. The group sold 8.9 million vehicles last year across all brands, 452,900 of which were EVs, an increase of 96% over the previous year. This is despite overall car sales declining by 4.5% year on year.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Volkswagen doubles electric vehicle deliveries in 2021

Despite overall sales being down about eight percent on the back of global supply chain and chip shortage issues, Volkswagen sold more battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2021 than ever, with more than seven percent of all VW-badged cars having been sold with plugs. VW’s most popular fully-electric model...
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy