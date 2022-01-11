ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sentiment Speaks: Are We Ready To Drop To 4400SPX?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

With the market breaking the support I noted last week, it has sent a warning shot across the bow of the bulls. But, before I discuss my market view, I want to first address something that you are all thinking: The Fed caused the decline this past week. Well,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Asian Risk Sentiment is Soured

Positive risk sentiment colored European trading, but dynamics changed somewhat in the US session. A positive interpretation of a disappointing headline US manufacturing ISM (see below) didn’t help. The US Labour Department said that there were 10.6mln job openings at the of end of November, down from 11mln+ a month earlier. The figure remains historically very high though. The simultaneously published quits rate rose to 3%, matching the record set in September and pointing further towards tightness on the US labour market. These figures didn’t help sentiment either. Main European equity indices still closed with gains to the tune of 1%. The big three US indices parted ways with the industrial Dow gaining 0.6%, the S&P ending flat and the tech-heavy Nasdaq underperforming (-1.33%). The mood swing put an intraday floor below sliding US Treasuries while also rescuing an ailing Japanese yen. The US yield curve steepened again with daily changes ranging between -0.9 bps (2-yr) and +4 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield closes in on the 1.7% resistance area, which serves as a final (minor) hurdle ahead of the 2021 top of 1.77%. The underlying real yield returned above -1% to its highest level since the end of October. German yield changes varied between -1.1 bp (2-yr) and +0.5 bps (30-yr). EUR/USD traded mostly just below the 1.13 big figure after the blocked test of EUR/USD 1.1383 resistance around the turn of the year. USD/JPY closed north of 116 for the first time since January 2017. (European) positive risk sentiment and higher US (real) rates gave the Japanese currency a double blow. UK yields’ catch-up move higher following the January 3 UK Bank Holiday unleashed sterling with EUR/GBP setting a new recovery low at 0.8335. Key support stands at 0.8282.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Wars: Supply, Inflation Take Revenge

The Republic is crumbling under attacks by the ruthless Supply Lord, Count Shortage. Dearness is everywhere. Will gold save the galaxy? If George Lucas were to make a movie about 2021 instead of Jedi knights, he would probably call it Revenge of the Supply. After all, last year will be remembered as the period of semiconductor shortages, production bottlenecks, disrupted value chains, delayed deliveries, surging job vacancies, rising inflation, and skyrocketing energy prices. It could be a shocking discovery for Keynesian economists, who focus on aggregate demand and believe that there is always slack in the economy, but it turned out that supply matters too!
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed#Geese#Swans#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

China Cuts Policy Interest Rate For First Time Since April 2020

(Bloomberg) -- China lowered a key interest rate for the first time since the peak of the pandemic in 2020 as a property-market slump and repeated virus outbreaks dampened the nation’s growth outlook. The People’s Bank of China cut the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European shares gain with focus on healthcare M&A, Credit Suisse slips

(Reuters) -European shares closed higher on Monday, with healthcare stocks lifted by M&A activity, while Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) slipped after its chairman quit after an internal probe into his personal conduct. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% and healthcare stocks were up 1.4%, after losing more than 2% last...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy