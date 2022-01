If you haven't heard of the Ringbrothers yet have a passion for muscle, we suggest educating yourself at your earliest convenience. Much like tuning firm SpeedKore, this is an outfit obsessed with making old-school metal cooler than ever. The tuner has also worked on some modern machines, but the people who work there have a particular affinity for classic muscle. Over the years, a number of outstanding creations have left the shop, but the latest may eclipse all that came before it. Named CAPTIV, this is a Dodge Charger like no other, and as is fashionable, it packs a Hellcat crate motor with 707 horsepower.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO