First Alert: Another chilly night ahead of sunny, warmer Wed.

By Callie Zanandrie
(CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day!
Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
(credit: CBS)
The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds.
A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation.
The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s.
The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon.
(Credit: CBS 2)
The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon.
(Credit: CBS 2)
A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend.
(Credit: CBS 2)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in.
WEATHER LINKS
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping.
This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro.
The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s chilly out there this morning. Temperatures are near freezing to start the day but will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds pick up tomorrow afternoon, helping to warm things into the lower 70s. A cold front arrives midweek. Expect a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly for Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s ahead of the front, but will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday. Sunshine returns for the end of the week, but temperatures will be slow to warm through the weekend.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph.
Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry.
Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!
High pressure is building in from the west bringing northerly winds and cold temperatures. The ridge will move east bringing more southerly winds and higher temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. The next cold front arrives Thursday bringing rain, stronger winds and cold air primarily in the morning. Monday: Expect a sunny,...
(KFVS) - Breezy, northwesterly winds will make it feel like the 20s for most of the day. Lisa Michaels says the clouds will move out and we’ll have more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s near Mount Vernon, Ill. to the low 40s near Union...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday’s storm is now bringing a mess to New England. We will have a chance to regroup as we watch another potential system closer to the weekend. With most places outside of the mountains above the freezing mark, you’re probably seeing and hearing melting. Highs will be in the low 40s with mainly sunny skies.
It will be a clear and cold night. If you have some plans for your Monday evening temps will be dropping quickly after sunset. By the time you get up Tuesday morning in most spots it will be near freezing. The good news is that it will be dead calm, so no wind chill!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will feel the coldest air of the season so far Monday night.
Temperatures are going to tumble down to the mid and upper 40s across South Florida by Tuesday morning.
Even the chilly air will reach the Keys as the temperatures fall to the upper 50s in parts of the island chain.
A bundled-up, sweater-weather type of morning is in store for South Floridians on Tuesday as everyone returns to school and work after the holiday weekend.
Expect cool afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year.
There will still be a little chill in the air on Wednesday morning as South Florida wakes up to lows in the mid to upper 50s, but temperatures will be creeping up.
Highs rebound to the upper 70s as the winds shift out of the east by Wednesday afternoon.
The upper 60s for lows and highs near 80 degrees expected to return Thursday and Friday.
While the work week remains mainly dry, there is a slight chance for a few showers returning this weekend.
Skies will be partly sunny today and our winds will be from the NW at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 44 with a low tonight of 29. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the middle 50’s, lows in the lower 40’s, and winds from the South at 5-15 mph.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cold temperatures to start the morning will carry over from our chilly weekend as most areas start out at or near freezing at sunrise. You’ll likely wake up a bit of frost on the ground this morning, but bright sunshine will help temperatures rebound back into the lower 60s by afternoon under sunny skies throughout the entire day. Winds will be lighter as well, making for better outdoor working conditions. We’ll begin a warming trend that will continue through Wednesday as temperatures begin to warm up closer to 70 by tomorrow and into the middle 70s on Wednesday.
Comments / 0