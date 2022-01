The design team at nLDK architects (find more here) prioritized openness, in order to provide views towards the park. to achieve this, floor-to-ceiling openings penetrate the walls bringing the inhabitants closer to nature. by adding the concrete volume, they achieved to keep the house stable, as well as to create a cozy semi-outdoor space for interaction and gazing. and in fact, as the architects themselves said, it’s a space with no instructions for use,‘it has no function, so residents do nothing specific there, they just hang out’. simultaneously, lifting up the entire house provides a comfortable environment by controlling the rain and cutting off the sun rays in the summer.

DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO