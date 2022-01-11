ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage Calligraphy Pens

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury pen maker Montblanc has released its newest collection of high-end writing utensils, the Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy Collection. In German, Meisterstück stands for masterpiece, which...

Benzinga

Tao Calligraphy NFT Collection Reaches $10 Million in Sales

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. What Happened: An NFT Tao calligraphy collection created by Transformative artist Dr & Master Zhi Gang Sha in partnership with ViciNFT reached $10 million in sales after auctioning 5,000 NFT, representing an important milestone for the company and traditional arts in the NFT space. Sold out in 2021, the collection ranked among the top 40 on OpenSea. Resales are now sitting at a price around 50% higher than in presale.
TrendHunter.com

80s-Themed Colorful Vintage Apparel

ESPRIT unveils a look at the latest ARCHIVE RE-ISSUE collection that is designed to be reminiscent of the 80s era with bright color palettes and vintage designs. The brand dives into its own values and ethos, spotlighting the themes of inclusivity and sustainability. This is translated through bright tees and...
TrendHunter.com

Art Deco-Inspired Motorbikes

NMoto, a Miami-based motorcycle manufacturer, has revealed its newest project, the BMW C400X, which arrives equipped with a retro streamliner kit. According to the company, the BMW C400X -- also referred to as the Golden Age -- was inspired by the 1936 K.J Henderson Courtney Prototype, which was built during the height of the Art Deco movement in America. As a result, the design of the new motorbike boasts a carbon fiber body kit with round rear and front subframes, vintage-style headlights, and Golden Age badges. However, adding a contemporary twist, the vehicle features a double-nose kidney grille similar to the one found on more recent BMW models.
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Portable Coffee Mugs

The France-based luxury fashion label Balenciaga has debuted its newest product, the Balenciaga mug. This coffee mug is available in two color combinations: a white cup with black text or a black cup with white text. Regardless of the option selected, the mug retails for USD 88 and features the heading 'Balenciaga' with a selectable city name written below it, as this mug is a part of Balenciaga's 'City Collection.'
TrendHunter.com

Tiger-Themed Powder Palettes

Colourpop is ringing in the Lunar New Year with the bold and beautiful Get ‘Em Tiger Shadow Palette, which features a mix of shades that are celebration-ready. The Chinese New Year eyeshadow palette for 2022 marks the start of the Year of the Tiger and the pressed powder palette includes a mix of shimmering golds and neutrals to flatter any skin tone.
TrendHunter.com

Hybridized Italian Outerwear

Italian menswear label Ten C has unveiled its progressive Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Focusing on hybridization, the new offering consists of an expansive assortment of military-inspired outwear pieces, many of which combine materials such as luxurious Japanese fabrics and tough nylon constructions. According to the company, the creation of the new...
iheartguitarblog.com

New ICON in Vintage series

Vintage introduce the V65 with vibrato to the ICON Series in Distressed Black and Sunburst finishes. The Vintage® ICON™ distressed V65V with its unending appeal of the offset solid bodied electric guitar, will not only please armies of cult followers of this classic, timeless trendsetter, it also combines an incredibly authentic worn concept of a well played, but looked after guitar from the early 60’s.
moderndrummer.com

Restoring the Vintage Marching Drum

Today’s marching drums are typically outfitted with heavy chrome hoops, continuous lugs, a substantial throw-off mechanism, and a multi-ply shell. These drums can withstand exposure to extreme elements, can project well, and provide a durable head that can be tuned tight with a surface like granite. But as impressive as they are, there is a […]
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Leather Handbags

ROCIO and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) operated by the University of Strathclyde developed a unique new eco-leather bag with 3D printing. The ROCIO handbag has a signature shape and it's usually constructed out of Acacia wood, but for the purposes of testing out a sustainable 3D printing technique, the collaborating partners created a fully structured leather handbag.
the-saleroom.com

Sale of Vintage Toys and Models

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 139. Opening price 15 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 20 -...
luxurylaunches.com

This Valentine’s Day, gift a special someone the magic of words with Montblanc Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy Collection

Red is the color of love. It is also the color of Montblanc Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy Collection of pens, making it the perfect gift this Valentine’sDay. Flowers, chocolates, and teddies are passe and admittedly lack depth. There can be no better way to celebrate love than by celebrating the art of handwriting and Montblac’s new addition to the Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy collection are legendary. Writing letters may be dated, but the experience is invaluable nonetheless. Write some words of love with the expert by your side.
TrendHunter.com

Dual-Tonal Premium Fall Fashion

Fashion label Marc Jacobs introduces the Monogram collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. To showcase the new items, rapper Lil Uzi Vert stars in the campaign wearing the dual tonal apparel and accessory items. The designs include wide-legged sweatpants, knit tube skirts, graphic tees, oversized hoodies, balaclavas, and boatneck pullovers.
TrendHunter.com

Three-Armed Mechanical Timepieces

The Phantasos Triclops mechanical timepiece is an ultra-modern take on the humble watch that will provide wearers with a different way of telling time that also enhances their personal style aesthetic. The timepiece is constructed with a triple-hand design that will continuously rotate throughout the day to provide time readings in a different manner. This will thus combat against conventional alternatives with indicators and dials in favor of a far more artistic alternative.
TrendHunter.com

Vintage All-Electric Sedans

California-based automaker Alpha Motor Corporation has announced the launch of the 'Alpha Saga Estate,' an all-electric four-door sedan inspired by old-school car designs. The retro-cool vehicle features vintage side mirrors, extra-large wheels and flares, and a stripped-down interior with premium leather detailing and perforated metals. According to the company, the Alpha Sage Estate will be offered in on and off-road versions, both of which will feature a lightweight, aluminum body.
TrendHunter.com

Uniquely Shaped Pastel Candles

Talbot & Yoon’s ‘Goober Candle’ are unconventionally shaped in a playful manner. According to the description on the website, “each Goober has a distinctive shape and character,” making them unique and interesting to look at. Each candle is made with 100% unscented paraffin wax and...
WKRG

Best invisible ink pen

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Spies and conspirators have used invisible inks for millennia to send messages. In the modern age, invisible ink pens are an excellent way for grown-ups to discreetly mark items in their workplace and a great toy for kids who want to play games of subterfuge.
bostonguide.com

A Vintage Celebration

Local food and wine aficionados know that winter just might be the best time to be in the Hub as that’s when the annual Boston Wine & Food Festival takes place at the Boston Harbor Hotel on picturesque Rowes Wharf. Now in its 33rd year, this grand showcase of all things grape is helmed by new executive chef David Daniels, who takes over for the event’s founder, the now-retired, longtime hotel chef Daniel Bruce. What remains consistent, however, is the width and breadth of prestigious winemakers involved, from the best wine regions in France, Italy, Argentina and California. The opening night event on January 21 is already sold out, yet there are still many other wine-focused dinners, brunches, tastings and seminars from which to choose. Highlights include a James Bond-themed Bordeaux dinner on January 29, a Chianti Classico seminar and dinner with New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov on February 3, an American truffle dinner on February 5, a Valentine’s jazz brunch with plenty of Champagne and creative cocktails on February 13, an entire weekend of events with best-selling author Elin Hildebrand February 26 & 27, a tribute to the infamous 1976 “Judgment of Paris” wine tasting on March 5, a March 19 evening with renowned wine expert Kevin Zraly to reminisce about the raconteur’s association with the much-beloved and lamented Windows on the World restaurant atop NYC’s now-lost World Trade Center, and the Chateauneuf-de-Pape dinner finale on March 25. The ever-popular Battle of the Cabs also returns on February 18. Book your reservation now; like the best vintages, seats at this much-anticipated oenophile extravaganza won’t be available for long.
TrendHunter.com

Juvenile Puppet-Themed Shoes

The UGG x Sesame Street collection comes from the collaborative efforts of Sesame Workshop (the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street) and the global lifestyle brand. Featured in the collection, styles like the UGG Neumel, Bixbee and Fluff Yeah have been updated with primary colors and the faces of beloved characters.
TrendHunter.com

Regency-Inspired Bridal Gowns

The BHLDN Spring 2022 Collection shares exclusive styles that tap into global influences, vintage references, femininity and a sense of whimsy. The accessibly priced collection includes everything from wedding gowns and bridal separates to little white dresses. Maria Korovilas, BHLDN in-house Designer, says "What is most unique about this collection...
