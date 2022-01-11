Vintage Calligraphy Pens

Local food and wine aficionados know that winter just might be the best time to be in the Hub as that’s when the annual Boston Wine & Food Festival takes place at the Boston Harbor Hotel on picturesque Rowes Wharf. Now in its 33rd year, this grand showcase of all things grape is helmed by new executive chef David Daniels, who takes over for the event’s founder, the now-retired, longtime hotel chef Daniel Bruce. What remains consistent, however, is the width and breadth of prestigious winemakers involved, from the best wine regions in France, Italy, Argentina and California. The opening night event on January 21 is already sold out, yet there are still many other wine-focused dinners, brunches, tastings and seminars from which to choose. Highlights include a James Bond-themed Bordeaux dinner on January 29, a Chianti Classico seminar and dinner with New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov on February 3, an American truffle dinner on February 5, a Valentine’s jazz brunch with plenty of Champagne and creative cocktails on February 13, an entire weekend of events with best-selling author Elin Hildebrand February 26 & 27, a tribute to the infamous 1976 “Judgment of Paris” wine tasting on March 5, a March 19 evening with renowned wine expert Kevin Zraly to reminisce about the raconteur’s association with the much-beloved and lamented Windows on the World restaurant atop NYC’s now-lost World Trade Center, and the Chateauneuf-de-Pape dinner finale on March 25. The ever-popular Battle of the Cabs also returns on February 18. Book your reservation now; like the best vintages, seats at this much-anticipated oenophile extravaganza won’t be available for long.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO