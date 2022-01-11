ARCS Celebrates Vintage Hiking Styles for FW22

Is that an antique or is it vintage? Most people refer to items that are old as antiques, because they feel a certain "cache" goes with it. Some believe antiques are items that are 25 years and older or 50 years and older. Technically, antiques are goods approaching the 100-year mark. Most other items fall under the term vintage. Whether antique or vintage, these looks are a wonderful way to create a unique look in the home. Vintage or antique furniture does not have to make your house look like a gentleman's club or your grandmother Salvatrice's house; in many cases, it can be quite subtle. However, vintage can be a bit trickier to incorporate. Designing a home around vintage furnishings must be carefully thought through. Mixing and matching pieces of furniture from totally different periods can create a hodge-podge look so it is best to have a plan of what you want to achieve, before you start buying vintage pieces for your home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO