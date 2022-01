New study results show that though men are more likely to have heart conditions, the impact on their memory and thinking skills is lower. Although middle-aged men are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions, such as heart disease and stroke, as well as risk factors, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking than middle-aged women, the negative impact of most of these conditions on women’s’ memory and thinking skills is higher, new study results show.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO