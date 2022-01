To celebrate the beginning of 2022, Halsey shared a video compilation on social media honoring baby Ender Ridley, who the singer and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, welcomed in July of 2021. The clip recaps the first five months of the little one’s life, which has been filled with a lot of love and laughter. "Can't wait for a year full of YOU!" she captioned the intimate video, which shows Ender spending quality time with Halsey and their family. Your heart will melt once you see the star’s Instagram post because it’s so sweet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO