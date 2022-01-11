ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
667 Kilograms of Cocaine Apprehended On-Board a Vessel Near St. Croix; Three British Virgin Islands Citizens and a Citizen of the Dominican Republic Arrested

By Source staff
stjohnsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced that three British Virgin Islands citizens and one citizen of the Dominican Republic were arrested today, Jan. 9, 2022, on criminal charges related to their alleged possession with intent to distribute 667 kilograms of cocaine on board a vessel apprehended yesterday near St....

stjohnsource.com

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands— US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents, along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), intercepted Sunday a vessel with four citizens of the British Virgin Islands found transporting 1,470 pounds (667 kilos) of cocaine. The estimated value of the contraband is nearly $20 million.
