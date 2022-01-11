667 Kilograms of Cocaine Apprehended On-Board a Vessel Near St. Croix; Three British Virgin Islands Citizens and a Citizen of the Dominican Republic Arrested
United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced that three British Virgin Islands citizens and one citizen of the Dominican Republic were arrested today, Jan. 9, 2022, on criminal charges related to their alleged possession with intent to distribute 667 kilograms of cocaine on board a vessel apprehended yesterday near St....stjohnsource.com
