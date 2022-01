After leading the Glenvar Eagles through the first three-plus quarters of a Three-River District matchup, the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes varsity basketball squad saw their lead dwindle in the fourth quarter until Glenvar led by a single point with seconds to go, but Destiny Harman connected with a foul shot to tie the match and force an overtime period where the Buffs laid down 14 points to 6 of the opponent and came away with a 55-47 win.

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO