These Are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 57,535,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 231,495 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,182 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,586 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Clair County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,540 infections in St. Clair County, or 21,236 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does St. Clair County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Birmingham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 420 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Clair County, compared to 317 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 7, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|St. Clair County, AL
|21,236
|18,540
|420
|367
|2
|Bibb County, AL
|20,775
|4,680
|422
|95
|3
|Shelby County, AL
|20,357
|43,006
|180
|381
|4
|Jefferson County, AL
|20,188
|133,216
|307
|2,029
|5
|Walker County, AL
|20,049
|12,930
|605
|390
|6
|Blount County, AL
|19,944
|11,497
|343
|198
|7
|Chilton County, AL
|17,359
|7,626
|394
|173
