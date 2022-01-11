ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0diLZlQN00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 57,535,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 231,495 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,182 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 17,586 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Clair County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,540 infections in St. Clair County, or 21,236 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Clair County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Birmingham area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 420 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Clair County, compared to 317 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Clair County, AL 21,236 18,540 420 367
2 Bibb County, AL 20,775 4,680 422 95
3 Shelby County, AL 20,357 43,006 180 381
4 Jefferson County, AL 20,188 133,216 307 2,029
5 Walker County, AL 20,049 12,930 605 390
6 Blount County, AL 19,944 11,497 343 198
7 Chilton County, AL 17,359 7,626 394 173

