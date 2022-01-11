ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Chilliest air of the winter on the way: Here’s how low temps will drop

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrlrO_0diLZaiO00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The chilliest air of the winter is on its way to Central Florida.

Tuesday will start off cool, with many areas in the 50s.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

We’ll have partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of passing sprinkles.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Meteorologist Brian Shields says we’ll stay cool into next week.

By the end of the week, we’ll have even chillier nights. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s in Orlando on Saturday morning.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 tips to heat your home safely

Temperatures are forecast to dip into the 30s in Central Florida this week, causing many people to turn on their heat for the first time in months. Here are nine tips to heat your home safely from the National Fire Protection Association:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
HOME & GARDEN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
71K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy