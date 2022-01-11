Chilliest air of the winter on the way: Here’s how low temps will drop

ORLANDO, Fla. — The chilliest air of the winter is on its way to Central Florida.

Tuesday will start off cool, with many areas in the 50s.

We’ll have partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of passing sprinkles.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Meteorologist Brian Shields says we’ll stay cool into next week.

By the end of the week, we’ll have even chillier nights. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s in Orlando on Saturday morning.

